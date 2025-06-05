Riverfront concert to raise funds for Currents of Kankakee

Winslow, Arizona (a tribute to The Eagles) will perform Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 6:30 - 11 p.m. in the Riverview Historic District to benefit The Currents of Kankakee.

KANKAKEE – A chill concert by the Kankakee River is the latest fundraising event set for the Currents of Kankakee.

Winslow, Arizona (a tribute to The Eagles) will perform from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 7, in the Riverview Historic District.

Tickets cost $75, which includes drinks, light snacks and entertainment. The show is for those ages 23 and older, and all proceeds will go to the Currents of Kankakee.

Visit the EventBrite.com ticket page at bit.ly/4ku7DvL. The address is provided upon purchase.

For $500, attendees also can sponsor their favorites Eagles song, which will be performed. Song sponsorships are limited, so call Bill at 815-922-1219 to be part of the fun.

The Currents of Kankakee is a multiyear effort to reposition Kankakee as a premier Illinois riverfront community through various improvements as part of its riverfront project, according to the website thecurrentsofkankakee.com.

The Kankakee Riverfront Society, the nonprofit fundraising arm of the development, has worked in conjunction with Kankakee’s Economic and Community Development Agency to secure funds and fundraise for the estimated $5 million riverfront beautification.