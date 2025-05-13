State Rep. Jackie Haas, Animal Control to host pet adoption event

Kankakee County Animal Control, located at 134 Mooney Dr. in Bourbonnais, has intergovernmental agreement with several communities. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Kankakee County Animal Control and State Rep. Jackie Haas are hosting a pet adoption event on Saturday, May 17.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the county’s animal control location at 134 Mooney Drive in Bourbonnais. The public can meet pets up for adoption.

Constituents may not be able to bring an animal home directly from the event, but they will be able to meet prospective pets and begin the adoption process.

Legislative staff will also be on hand to answer questions and listen to concerns.

For more information, visit rephaas.com or call 815-523-7779.