B-B Rotary host shred event

BRADLEY – The Rotary Club of Bradley-Bourbonnais will host its annual Residential Shred Event from 10 a.m. to noon April 12 in the Turk Furniture park lot in Bradley.

Turk Furniture, 515 Bradley Boulevard (Illinois Route 50), is located immediately west of the Yolks & Berries restaurant.

The event is for residential paper waste only and does not include any electronic nor household hazardous waste.

No fee is charged for disposal, but donations are accepted. All proceeds from the event will support ShelterBox.

ShelterBox is an international disaster relief charity which provides temporary shelter and life-saving supplies to displaced families.

Each ShelterBox typically contains a tent specially designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, water purification kit, blankets, tools and other necessaries to help a family survive after a disaster.

The ShelterBox contents are tailored to the nature and location of the disaster and are designed to be carried bby two people.

The B-B Rotary has been offering this community event since 2010. In that time, the club has sponsored more than 20 ShelterBox tents.