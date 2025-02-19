Winter fun at Helgeson’s hill

Elijah Ford, 4, of Momence, uses his head to carry his sled back up the hill at Helgeson Park in Bradley on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette)

Dozens of people took advantage of the lingering snow and tolerable temperatures on Saturday for a few trips down Bradley’s infamous sledding hill at Helgeson Park.

Endearingly referred to by locals as “poop hill” due to its proximity to the wastewater treatment plant, KRMA, the snow accumulation from last week provided another chance to slide down the incline this season.

While the snow accumulation began to melt during Saturday’s slight warm front with a high of 35 degrees, area children enjoyed the winter activity ahead of the frigid temperatures that settled in this week.