KVPD to celebrate 100 years with dance

Kankakee Valley Park District is celebrating 100 years of parks and recreation.

KVPD is kicking off its celebration with a Centennial Dance featuring the local band The South Side Social Club.

The Centennial Dance will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1 at the Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee. This is an age 21-and-older event.

Attendees will have an evening of music, cold cocktails, a photo booth and food. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Tickets are now on sale at kvpd.com.

Kankakee Valley Park District will be celebrating all year long with special events.