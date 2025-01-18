Shaw Local

KVPD to celebrate 100 years with dance

By Daily Journal staff report

Kankakee Valley Park District is celebrating 100 years of parks and recreation.

KVPD is kicking off its celebration with a Centennial Dance featuring the local band The South Side Social Club.

The Centennial Dance will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb 1 at the Bill Spriggs Civic Auditorium, 803 S. 8th Ave. in Kankakee. This is an age 21-and-older event.

Attendees will have an evening of music, cold cocktails, a photo booth and food. The cost is $20 per person or $30 per couple. Tickets are now on sale at kvpd.com.

Kankakee Valley Park District will be celebrating all year long with special events.