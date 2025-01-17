Bourbonnais 8th grade students experience Holocaust education through VR

Eighth-grade students at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center were recently given the rare and unforgettable opportunity to experience history in an entirely new way, thanks to a unique partnership with the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Students were able to "walk" side by side with Holocaust survivors through virtual reality (VR) headsets, immersing themselves in the personal stories of survival in their childhood hometowns and concentration camps.

The opportunity was made possible when Mrs. Austiff and Mrs. Lara applied for a scholarship to rent the VR headsets from the Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Their application was successful, allowing the students to explore 360-degree virtual environments that brought the stories of Holocaust survivors to life in vivid detail.

The VR experience offered students a powerful, immersive way to learn about the horrors of the Holocaust.

As they “walked” alongside survivors, they were able to hear firsthand accounts of survival, witnessing the challenges and resilience that defined these individuals' lives. The technology provided an emotional and impactful perspective on history, making the lessons more personal and memorable.

The students at BUGC are now equipped with a deeper understanding of the importance of remembering the Holocaust and the resilience of those who lived through it.

For many, this experience will be a lasting memory that shapes their views on history, empathy, and the power of education.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum’s VR initiative is part of an effort to bring history to life and engage students in new and innovative ways, ensuring that the lessons of the Holocaust are not only remembered but felt deeply by future generations.