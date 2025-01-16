Residents in Kankakee, Will counties warned of increase in norovirus cases

Health cases regarding the norovirus are on the rise.

The Will County Health Department is reminding residents to be cautious about the spread of norovirus, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Illinois Department of Public Health have issued warnings about in recent weeks.

According to the Will County Health Department, both the CDC and the state health department have reported increased numbers of norovirus throughout the country and the state of Illinois.

Common symptoms of norovirus include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. They also can include body aches, headache, fatigue and a low fever.

People suffering with norovirus also may suffer from dehydration as a result. Symptoms typically present between 24 and 48 hours after exposure and last 24 to 60 hours before naturally subsiding.

The Will County Health Department noted that some outbreaks – defined as two or more cases caused by a confirmed common exposure – have been reported, although the total number of cases has not been confirmed.

Kristen Dozier, <a href="https://www.shawlocal.com/tags/kankakee" target="_blank">Kankakee</a> County Health Department clinic coordinator, said Illinois does not track case numbers for norovirus like it does for illnesses such as COVID-19 and the flu. However, she said, “we are starting to see outbreaks,” locally and statewide.

Norovirus cases tend to spike each year between November and April, about the same time as the flu, although it can occur at any time.

Will County reports that the CDC lists norovirus as the leading cause of “vomiting and diarrhea and food-borne illness in the United States.”

“Norovirus outbreaks are increasing due to a rise in social gatherings and travel, particularly during the winter months,” Will County’s Chief Epidemiologist Alpesh Patel said.

“This leads to more opportunities for the highly contagious virus to spread among people who are in close proximity, especially in enclosed spaces like cruise ships, schools and nursing homes,” Patel said.

Norovirus is “very contagious” according to the CDC, and spreads quickly.

According to the Will County Health Department, you can contract norovirus by having direct contact with someone who already has the virus, including through caring for them during their illness; sharing food, utensils, or drink ware with an infected person; eating food handled by an infected person; or touching contaminated objects or surfaces then putting your hands near your mouth.

Norovirus is best avoided by practicing good hygiene. The CDC recommends frequently washing your hands, especially after using the bathroom, changing diapers and before eating or handling food.

It is important to note that hand sanitizer does not sufficiently kill norovirus and cannot act as a handwashing substitute to avoid infection.

The Will County Health Department also recommends washing fruits and vegetables carefully before consuming them and cooking shellfish thoroughly before eating, as norovirus often is food-borne.

It also is advised to clean potentially contaminated surfaces with bleach and washing clothes and linens that could be contaminated with hot water and soap.

Anyone who is sick or experiencing potential norovirus symptoms is recommended to stay home for up to two days after symptoms stop, and should refrain from all food preparation work until three days after they recover, as they could still be contagious.

Information about norovirus, its symptoms, and how to prevent it can be found at the <a href="https://dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/noroviruses.html" target="_blank">Illinois Department Public Health website</a>.