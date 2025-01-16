Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation events set for Monday

The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation’s Interfaith Prayer Breakfast, which happens in conjunction with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is set for Monday, Jan. 20.

The event, with the theme ‘Pray for America,’ begins at 8 a.m. at Olivet Nazarene University’s Chalfant Hall, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais. Doors open at 7:30 a.m.

Following the breakfast, the Ecumenical Service will be held at 10 a.m. at the nearby College Church of the Nazarene at 200 University Ave. in Bourbonnais.

The keynote speaker will be Pastor Carl Randle and the mistress of ceremonies will be the Rev. Dr. Lori K. Holmes of Caldwell Chapel A.M.E. Zion.

The foundation’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Jess Gathing.

Artists performing include Cynthia Taylor and Minister Jonathan Harper.

The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All proceeds go toward scholarships and cultural trips that include partnering with other community groups.