Illinois to launch mobile driver’s licenses and IDs in Apple Wallet

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is working to bring IDs in Apple Wallet to <a href="https://www.shawlocal.com/tags/illinois" target="_blank">Illinois</a> residents with the goal of launching by the end of the year.

This will enable residents to securely add and present their driver’s licenses and state IDs in person and in apps using their iPhone or Apple Watch.

HB 4592, which enabled the Secretary of State’s office to begin the process of developing mobile IDs in Illinois, was sponsored by state Rep. Kam Buckner, D-Chicago, and state Sen. Michael Hastings, D-Frankfort.

The process includes rigorous testing to ensure the most secure and private product for Illinois residents, according to Secretary Alexi Giannoulias in a news release from the office.

“We’re excited to have kickstarted our work with Apple — a company that shares our commitment to data security — to provide IDs in Apple Wallet that will offer convenience and privacy for Illinoisans,” Giannoulias said in the release. “This is the first component of a multi-faceted approach to deliver a state-of-the-art mobile driver’s license and state ID program that leverages best-in-class technology for residents.”

Illinois joins 10 states and territories that have adopted IDs in Apple Wallet, including Arizona, Colorado, California, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Maryland, New Mexico, Ohio and Puerto Rico.

The office has set up a sign-up page for Illinoisans to receive updates about the mobile driver’s license and state ID program and when IDs in Apple Wallet will become available for users.

Anyone interested can visit <a href="http://ilsos.gov/mDL" target="_blank">ilsos.gov/mDL</a> to sign up.

Mobile driver’s licenses and state IDs in Apple Wallet will be optional, serving as a companion to physical cards.

They offer enhanced security and privacy, allowing users to share only the necessary information for transactions — such as age — while keeping other personal details private. Users can review and approve requests using Face ID or Touch ID before sharing any information.

Mobile driver’s licenses and IDs will eventually be added to other wallets, including Google Wallet for Android users, Giannoulias said in the release.

The bill is part of Giannoulias’ commitment to modernizing the office, while getting up to speed with other states that already have secure mobile driver’s license and state ID programs in place, according to the release.

For more information on IDs in Apple Wallet, visit <a href="http://learn.wallet.apple/id" target="_blank">learn.wallet.apple/id</a>.