Fest ticket sales begin Friday

BRADLEY — Ticket sales for the second Bradley 315 Music Fest on the grounds of the Northfield Square mall begin at 8 a.m. Friday.

Tickets can only be purchased at <a href="http://www.bradley315.org" target="_blank">www.bradley315.org</a>. There is also a <a href="https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/33046/bradley-315-festival" target="_blank">link</a> to the ticket purchase website on the Village of Bradley website.

June 5 and 6, Thursday and Friday nights, general admission tickets will be $40. Party pit admission will be $60. VIP pre-party tickets are $65, which includes a pit pass.

General admission and Party Pit (the section nearest the stage) tickets will be available each night of the festival. A seated upgrade to the Party Pit will be available on Saturday night only.

For Saturday’s music, a general admission ticket is $50 and a party pit ticket is $75. Reserved seating areas, of which there are 400 front row seats available, will be $85.

Chair tickets must be purchased as a pair, and the seats will be side by side.

<strong>3-DAY FEST PACKAGES</strong>

Three-day festival ticket packages are available for a discounted rate for both the general admission tickets and party pit tickets. Packages include one individual ticket to each night of the festival.

<strong>PREMIER PARKING</strong>

Premier parking is available each night. It is the closest parking to the entrance. Free parking is available in designated areas.

<strong>VIP PARTY UPGRADES</strong>

VIP Party upgrades are available on each night of the festival. VIP Party Upgrades do not include entry into the festival.

Event goers must purchase their festival ticket separately from the VIP Party Upgrade. The VIP Party Upgrade provides access to the exclusive VIP Pre-Party, hosted inside the Northfield Square mall.

The pre-party will include food, drinks and potential artist appearances. Each attendee will get a collector lanyard and festival swag.

If you have a general admission ticket, you will automatically be upgraded to the Party Pit section for that night at the concert. Each night is sold separately.

<strong>PUBLIC RESTROOMS</strong>

In the 2024 music fest, restroom facilities — or perhaps the limited number of them — became an issue and was a common negative comment.

Officials state they are doubling the number of restroom facilities from 60 to 120.