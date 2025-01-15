Bradley Fire promotes Beasley

BRADLEY — The 11-full-time member Bradley Fire Department is back to its desired level of command staff as a firefighter took the lieutenant’s oath of office on Monday.

Before the Bradley Village Board, Jacob Beasley, 35, a 2007 graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, became the department’s third lieutenant.

A resident of Ashkum, Beasley was sworn into office and his 9-year-old son, Camden, pinned the lieutenant’s badge onto his father’s uniform.

Prior to joining the Bradley department in December 2022, Beasley had spent six years with the Aroma Fire Protection District and 12 years with the Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District.

The Bradley Fire Department operates out of two stations, one being at the village hall property and the second, in northeast Bradley, at 1690 Newtowne Drive, just east of the Northfield Square mall property.

“I’m excited to see where this department is going,” he said.

Beasley noted while not being officially a lieutenant, he had been acting in that command capacity for the past few months.

“I certainly feel prepared,” he said.

In addition to Camden, Beasley and his wife, Michelle, have a 5-year-old daughter.

<strong>NEW AMBULANCE ARRIVES</strong>

The fire department not only added to its workforce, but also to its fleet.

The village recently took delivery of a $226,000, 2024 Ford ambulance. The ambulance is going through its certification process by the state.

Getting a new ambulance is not an easy or quick process. The department ordered the vehicle in 2022. It was delivered to the village just before Christmas.

The department now has four ambulances. Two are used as reserve vehicles.