Kankakee Public Library to offer free weekly consultations with Veterans Assistance Commission

In partnership with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, Kankakee Public Library will offer free, weekly, walk-in consultations with a Veterans Assistance representative from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Friday in the third floor suite, 201 E. Merchant St.

Beginning Friday each week, one-on-one meetings will be available to get assistance with questions regarding veterans’ concerns, including medical care, housing and support groups.

Individuals can also get assistance accessing forms and applications.

Participants should come with copies of their photo ID and DD214.

For more information, contact the VAC of Kankakee County at 815-937-8489 or vac@k3county.net.