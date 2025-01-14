Daughtry, Alabama, Flo Rida: Bradley 315 Music Fest lineup set

Year two of the Bradley 315 Music Fest promises to be an even more star-studded show than last summer.

Among the talent secured for the June 5-8 music portion of the show are performers such as Daughtry, Alabama, Flo Rida, Chingy and Montgomery Gentry, just to highlight several.

Unlike the first 315 Music Fest, the event will feature distinct variety of music genres, said Heatherann Olson, fest co-chairwoman.

The 2025 show, slated to take place on the north side of the Northfield Square mall property, will feature hip-hop, rock and country music.

The first show in 2024 featured only country entertainment. As with the 2024 show, Bradley-based manufacturer Peddinghaus Corp. will be the event’s title sponsor.

With music stars — known in the industry as “A” list talent, village leadership and event organizers are anticipating as many as 20,000 concertgoers this summer, or about an increase of 5,000.

The first-four day event drew 15,178. Of those, 2,222 attended the Thursday show; 4,961, Friday; and 6,995, Saturday. An estimated gathering of 1,000 attended Sunday events.

The approximate 5-acre venue will have gates open at 5 p.m. and close at 11 p.m.

The village has dedicated $675,000 for 2025 performers. In 2024, the village spent $305,000 on talent.

The hip-hop music will be anchored by Chingy, who is slated to perform a 90-minute show beginning at 7 p.m. June 5 and the performance will be followed by Flo Rida, slated for about 9 p.m.

On Friday, rock performer Daughtry will begin at 7 p.m. The Daughtry show will be followed by another national rock act, but the performer has not yet been named.

On Saturday, three country music acts will fill the stage. The first, beginning at 6:30 p.m., will be Kasey Tyndall, who performed at the 2024 show. She will be followed by Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery and then the long famous country band, Alabama.

Local or lesser-known performers will take the stage prior to the headliners. The early talent is still being arranged.

Heatherann Olson could not hide the excitement of bringing performers the caliber of Alabama to Bradley. She explained the group performs a limited number of shows yearly as for Bradley to host them is an accomplishment for an event only in its second year.

Alabama first gained famed in 1980 with the Top 20 hit, “My Home’s in Alabama.” Since then, they have sold more than 80 million albums and charted 43 No. 1 singles, including a record-breaking 21 consecutive No. 1 hits, an achievement unlikely to be surpassed in any genre.

Alabama has received numerous awards, including 178 Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards.

They have also earned 21 Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums.

In addition, they were named the Recording Industry Association of America’s “Country Group of the Century” and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Opening the stage for Alabama on June 7 will be Eddie Montgomery, a CMA, ACM and Grammy award-winning country artist known for his work with Montgomery Gentry.

Kasey Tyndall will open the country night music. Tyndall appeared at the 315 Music Fest in 2024.

<strong>THURSDAY NIGHT</strong>

The first night of the festival will be headlined by the rapper and singer, Flo Rida.

His single “Low” spent 10 weeks at No. 1 in the United States and set a record for digital download sales at the time of its release.

Since then, he has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Opening with Flo Rida is the Grammy-nominated, multiplatinum entertainer, Chingy.

<ul><li>Chingy has reached the Billboard Hot 100 chart eight times and gained rapid mainstream success with his double-platinum RIAA-certified debut album, Jackpot, featuring hits such as “Right Thurr” and “Holidae In.”</li></ul>

<strong>FRIDAY NIGHT</strong>

The music fest’s second night will be headlined by one of the most prominent and bestselling rock bands of the 21st century, Daughtry. The band has sold out concerts worldwide.

Their debut album, self-titled “Daughtry,” was the top-selling album of 2007 and holds the record for the fastest-selling rock debut album in SoundScan history. The album was nominated for four Grammy Awards and won four AMAs, as well as seven Billboard Music Awards, including Album of the Year.

<strong>SUNDAY</strong>

The fest’s final day will be family activities, including a car show, corn hole tournament, youth and adult divisions of Bradley Idol and a 315 Family Olympic Challenge. More details on the Sunday, June 8, activities will be added soon.

Tickets for the 315 Music Fest can be purchased at <a href="https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/33046/bradley-315-festival" target="_blank">https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/33046/bradley-315-festival</a>.

Money maker?

The first Bradley 315 Music Fest lost $28,738.

The four-day event brought in $543,265, but those revenues were slightly outpaced by expenses, which came in $572,003.

So what is the outlook for 2025? Will it be a money-making event?

Bradley Mayor Mike Watson wouldn’t mind if it made money, but at the same time, it isn’t required.

“This is an investment into our community and our region,” he explained Monday. “This is about expanding our scope and marketing area. With any event there is a cost. This is what we want to do for our community.”

Vlllage finance director Rob Romo also noted there will be a baseball tournament taking place this same weekend at the 12-diamond Bradley Sports Complex along St. George Road.

He believes the players, parents and fans here for baseball may very well want to spend some time at the music fest.

Romo said these events can feed off of one another and make people want to spend time here.

As with the first event, the Friday and Saturday night events will end with a fireworks show and a lighted drone show. Officials are not sure which night will feature which show.