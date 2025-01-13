A Wintersong wonderland

Music-lovers surrendered to the sounds of more than a dozen acts in downtown Kankakee on Saturday night during the second annual Wintersong music festival.

The one-day music festival, created by Merchant Street MusicFest organizers, featured artists across three stages within The Majestic building between the Majestic Theater, The Lush Vine and Flanagan’s Irish Pub.

Before the rambunctious rock trio Radkey closed out the night in the downstairs pub, a nationally familiar face lit up the theater’s main stage as The Nielsen Trust, featuring Rick Nielsen of Cheap Trick and his family, drew a lively crowd.

The night showcased Kankakee’s own talent in Mothpoint, the Katzpa Jammas and Three’s A Crowd as well as several Chicago-based bands including Finom, Reilly Downes & The Acid Cowboys, Rebecca Rego and Kevin Andrew Prchal. North Carolina-based musician Nikki Morgan and the Midwestern group Nonlinear Field featuring Yea Big, Michael Carlson & Jon Byler Dann rounded out the lineup.

The event offered a refuge from the winter blues with a musical interlude for fans eagerly awaiting July’s two-night Merchant Street MusicFest.