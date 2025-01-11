Olivet, BBCHS grad receives Medal of Honor in Science from Pres. Biden

“The email you have is real,” said the caller to Dr. Teresa Woodruff on Sept. 30, 2024. “This is a staff member from the White House. President Joseph Biden is awarding you with the National Medal of Science.”

That is a phone call Woodruff, a 1985 graduate of Olivet Nazarene University, will always remember.

On Jan. 3, President Biden honored Woodruff with the National Medal of Science at the White House in Washington, D.C.

For 65 years, the president of the United States has bestowed the National Medal of Science on those deserving of special recognition for their outstanding contributions to science in service to the United States. This medal was established by Congress in 1959 and is administered by the U.S. National Science Foundation.

Woodruff is recognized as a luminary in reproductive science for reshaping the landscape of fertility and reproductive care. Her research in ovarian biology, fertility preservation and the health of young cancer survivors has made her a leader in improving women’s reproductive health worldwide.

“This award represents the best of what my students, collaborators and I have done together,” Woodruff said. “Fundamental discoveries in science have a real impact on patients’ lives and our work is helping tomorrow’s patients to be treated better than today’s.

“This award brings attention to the reproductive sciences as we continue to increase the understanding of the male and female reproductive systems. It’s especially rewarding to know that our nation values the work that doesn’t usually appear in the headlines.”

<strong>RESEARCH ROOTS FROM ONU</strong>

Throughout her illustrious career, Woodruff has continually credited her parents and her education at Olivet Nazarene University for providing the foundation for her professional growth.

Her father, the late Dr. William Woodruff, served as a professor in ONU’s theology department. Her mother, Wanda (Shuck) Woodruff (Olivet ’73), inspired her interest in science.

“When I was in third grade, my mom was a first grade teacher,” Woodruff recalled. “She led a summer camp for children from her school district on ONU’s campus. I remember the experiments she did with the kids, and that was my earliest introduction to the sciences. I am so grateful for her impact on the direction of my life and on my brothers, Bruce and Neal.”

Dr. Bruce Woodruff is a 1987 ONU graduate. Dr. Neal Woodruff ’91 is associate dean of ONU’s School of Music.

Teresa Woodruff graduated from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1981.

As a biology major at ONU from 1981 to 1985, Woodruff admired and was influenced by Dr. Larry Ferrin, her biochemistry professor; Dr. John Hanson, one of her chemistry professors; and Dr. Richard Colling, her biology professor and the department chair.

Additionally, two highly influential professors in her education were Dr. Matthew Airhart, conductor of the University orchestra, and Professor William Woodruff from whom she took New Testament and was grateful to call dad.

“Dr. Steve Taylor, another of my chemistry professors, introduced me to the discipline of research during a summer research experience at California Institute of Technology in 1984,” Woodruff recalled. “That was my first experience of anything associated with research and finding answers.”

She graduated summa cum laude from ONU and was named the Maggie Sloan Crawford Graduate, the highest award given to a graduating senior.

In 2012 and 2024, she delivered the commencement address at the ONU graduation ceremony. In 2016, she received the “O” Award, the highest honor given to ONU alumni.

<strong>CAREER PATH DEVELOPS WITH MANY ACHIEVEMENTS</strong>

Woodruff earned advanced degrees at Northwestern University. She did post-doctoral work at Genentech, Inc., where she contributed to the early development of currently approved human recombinant drugs.

In 1995, she began her academic career at Northwestern University as a professor and served there in various teaching, research and leadership positions until 2020.

In 2020, she became the provost, followed by interim president from 2022 to 2024 at Michigan State University. She is now MSU’s President Emerita and also serves as MSU Research Foundation Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, College of Human Medicine; and Biomedical Engineering, College of Engineering.

Woodruff founded the field of oncofertility and invented clinical practice management strategies that merged two fields: oncology and fertility.

This specialty provides fertility sparing or preservation options to young people with fertility-threatening conditions including cancer treatments, through the development of physician guidelines, patient awareness and education materials, and a comprehensive bench to bedside research portfolio that is advancing the understanding of ovarian follicle function.