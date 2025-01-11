Downward trend: Opioid overdose deaths drop in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — The last two years have seen a dramatic drop in the number of overdose deaths in Kankakee County.

In 2023, there were 34. That’s a drop of 17, or 40%, from 2022.

In 2024, there were 20 overdose deaths — a 52% decrease from 2023.

Annual statistics provided by Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner reflect the county’s fiscal year, which runs from Dec. 1 to Nov. 30 of the following year.

“I am ecstatic,” said John Bevis, Kankakee County Health Department administrator. “A few years ago, we were at approximately 51. Now we are down to 19 for 2024. That is still too many, however it is trending in the right direction.”

Kankakee County had 50 overdose deaths in 2020, 43 in 2021 and 51 in 2022.

Gessner has been at the forefront of the local effort to decrease the overdose deaths, many caused by fentanyl, cocaine and heroin this past fiscal year.

“Our efforts to educate the public have been successful,” Gessner said. “We still have a ways to go.”

Gessner has concerns as already there have been two overdoses since December and he said three overdose cases are pending final toxicology reports.

“[Gessner] has worked so hard to not only raise awareness, but to prevent overdoses. He brought Narcan to our county, probably a decade ago, if not longer. He equipped all of our local law enforcement with Narcan, not only for the public’s safety, but for our officer’s safety,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said during a county board meeting last year.

“He even gave it to those canine officers so they could use it on their dogs if they came across it,” Rowe said. “He goes into all the schools. He comes to the senior affairs and talks about prescription disposal, safe prescription disposal to keep their kids and grandkids from becoming addicted from the drugs in their medicine cabinet.

“He’s really a unique corner. He’s working on the other side of that spectrum, which is fantastic for Kankakee County. So make sure you give him your thanks for that.”

This past year saw the addition of a trailer built by students at the Kankakee Area Career Center added to the program.

An outfitted 18-foot trailer, dubbed Hidden in Plain Sight, is an initiative that shows parents and other adults the ways in which youth might be hiding drugs and alcohol.

It has been an additional way to get the word out by Gessner and others.

“He goes to every community event. We have that Hidden in Plain Sight trailer. Coroner Gessner is at all of those events every time that trailer is present,” Rowe said.

“This year, those numbers have dropped substantially, I think, by nearly two thirds. That’s a significant drop. That’s still 20 too many, but that’s a significant drop. And I think we can attribute a lot of that to the success of Coroner Gessner’s work over the years.”

The trailer was spearheaded by Pledge for Life Partnership and a grant funded through community efforts. Teamwork has been important in combating the overdose deaths, said Gessner.

The interior of the trailer is designed as a bedroom and bathroom of a teenager to show the places in which illicit items might be hidden.

Gessner and the Pledge for Life program which is a part of the Kankakee-Iroquois Regional Superintendent’s office teamed together.

“This has greatly educated the public, especially parents of students,” Gessner said. ”It lets them know where to look for and what they need to do.”

“That is a key,” Gessner said, whether it is Pledge for Life, the health department or Gessner’s office.

Funding has been vital in getting the word out, too.

Bevis said the health department receives a grant of $450,000 to help with naloxone distribution and education for not only Kankakee County but Iroquois, Grundy and Kendall counties.

“While the coroner and local officials help with the education for police, fire and EMS, the KCHD is responsible for training and education of all citizens, agencies and individuals who reach out to us not only in Kankakee County but then also in those other counties for the police, fire and EMS. We work with the other health departments in those areas to provide education to their citizens,” Bevis said.

<strong>NARCAN USE</strong>

The availability of naloxone, also known as Narcan, is another reason officials said helped the number of overdose deaths come down.

Bevis said they averaged about 13,000 naloxone kits distributed each year. It includes kits for individuals, agencies, businesses and health fairs throughout the area.

“Education and distribution helps increase awareness for users and families impacted by the opioid epidemic,” Bevis said. ”Recently at one of our Opioid Task Force meetings, we learned there were 90 reversals in 2024. That means it is possible we could be looking at almost 100 deaths, not just 20.

“That speaks volumes to the impact locally and regionally this grant and those individuals working with it are making.”

Fentanyl test strips are another way health officials are battling overdose deaths.

“With the addition of fentanyl test strips we have another tool in the box to help those who use it to determine if the product is safe or not,” Bevis said.

“We do not condone the use of substances, however, if we are able to provide help, through grants supported both federal and state, why would we not?”

<strong>NATIONAL, STATE TREND</strong>

The drop in overdose deaths is not only a local trend, statewide and national trends have seen dramatic drops.

According to a Sept. 18, 2024, NPR story, national surveys compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a decline of approximately 10.6% from August 2023 to August 2024.

It ended a trend of double-digit increases on drug overdose deaths, the NPR story said.

The state of Illinois has seen a 21.1% drop for the 12-month period of July 2023 to July 2024, according to CDC statistics.

According to NPR’s story, the drop in state-level mortality numbers corresponds with similar steep declines in emergency room visits linked to overdoses.

At Riverside Medical Center in 2024, the emergency department dealt with 20 opioid overdoses, a spokesperson said.

In 2023, there were 29 cases preceded by 40 in 2022, 60 in 2021 and 74 in 2020.

The high number of overdoses from 2020-2022 is the same time period as the pandemic.

Bevis said COVID-19 likely had something to do with that spike.

“Most likely, with the loss of work, down time and uncertainty, many turned to other ways to cope, and we saw increased deaths and overdoses and were already aware of the impact fentanyl was having in our area,” Bevis said. “As a result, deaths early in 2020 increased.”

For resources and information, visit the Kankakee County Opioid Task Force website at <a href="https://kchdmedia.wixsite.com/kcopioidtaskforce" target="_blank">kchdmedia.wixsite.com/kcopioidtaskforce</a>.

To obtain a naloxone/Narcan kit or schedule training, call 815-802-9400 and press 5 for Narcan, ask your medical provider or pharmacy or go to <a href="http://getnaloxonenow.org" target="_blank">getnaloxonenow.org</a>.

For immediate help, call 833-2FINDHELP (833-234-6343) to reach the Illinois Helpline for Opioids and Other Substances (<a href="https://helplineil.org/app/home" target="_blank">helplineil.org</a>).