Grundy County Coroner identifies man struck by train in Coal City

COAL CITY — The man who was struck by a train and died a short time later has been identified by the Grundy County Coroner’s Office.

Scott T. Marizza, 40, of Coal City, was struck by a train at approximately 3 a.m. Wednesday, coroner John Callahan said Wednesday.

The train was traveling north when it hit Marizza on the tracks north of Illinois Route 113. The engineer noticed Marizza on the tracks and applied the emergency brake and the horn, though it still struck him, according to the release.

Marizza was pronounced dead at 3:45 a.m., and a news release from Callahan’s office said it’s unclear why he was on the tracks.

The Grundy County Coroner’s Office and the Coal City Police Department are investigating the incident further. Coal City Fire Department and EMS assisted on the scene.