Code of silence 'frustrating': Curtis

KANKAKEE — A code of silence can be necessary in many situations.

It can aid protection. It can help bring military success. It can preserve a surprise announcement. All positive results.

However, a code of silence can stall a criminal investigation.

While Kankakee Police Department detectives continue to conduct interviews and seek additional information they are also running into a wall — a wall of silence from those who likely possess critical information in the New Year’s Day early morning mass shooting.

Police have thus far questioned 15-20 people who were inside the house when the shooting occurred. None have stated they were actual eyewitnesses to the shootings which left two brothers dead and five others wounded.

In total, police have stated the were about 50-60 people inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

At the conclusion of Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Curtis said the so-called code of silence has resulted in detectives not being able to conduct interviews with anyone who actually witnessed those pulling the trigger.

“The code of silence is extremely frustrating,” said Curtis simply, after the council meeting concluded.

He said in the residence filled with 50 to 60 people, hopefully someone would come forward.

He remains hopeful.

Curtis said four different weapons were fired, as four different shell casings have been recovered from more than 30 rounds fired at about 4 a.m. Jan. 1 inside 1845 Pierson Parkway in east Kankakee.

Curtis said one or two eyewitnesses are needed to learn exactly what transpired.

“The quicker the better,” he added.

He said the ultimate goal is to make sure those responsible cannot cause this type of tragedy ever again.

Until that happens, however, he said, they remain on the loose and able to inflict more loss.

Police Chief Chris Kidwell said after the meeting he is pleading with the community to get an eyewitness to step forward.

“Please come forward or we will come to them,” he said. “To date, we have only gained second-hand information. We need someone who actually saw the shooting.”

Friends and family of the late Quaysean Isom and TreVontae Ellis, the two young men killed in the early New Year’s Day shooting in east Kankakee, are seeking donations to aid the family with funeral expenses.

A GoFundMe account, Community Support for Quaysean and TreVontae, the brothers killed in the shooting, has been established. The fund’s goal is $25,000.

At Monday’s Kankakee City Council meeting, Kankakee 1st Ward Alderman Michael Prude also said donations could be dropped off directly at Lax Mortuary, 187 S. Greenwood Ave.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe account had gained $4,342, about 17% of its goal.

Funeral services are set for Saturday, Jan. 18, at Bible Witness Camp, 16089 E. 2500S. Road, Pembroke Township.

There will be a visitation service from 10-11 a.m. and the funeral will begin at 11 a.m.