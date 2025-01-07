Lights on Kankakee Part 2 to raise funds for youth services at ICCS

The Illinois Coalition for Community Services will be hosting its second annual fundraiser in Kankakee this March.

Lights on Kankakee Part Two will take place at 5 p.m. March 14 at Rigo’s Place, 164 N. Schuyler Ave.

Event organizers want the event to shine a spotlight on Kankakee and the positive relationships and resources that exist to make the city a wonderful place to live.

The banquet will raise funds to help ICCS continue its work and support the city of Kankakee.

Fundraising Director Rhonda Currie, who serves as a manager of field representatives in Kankakee, East St. Louis and Venice, said that ICCS is engaged in various ways to address youth violence and delinquency in Kankakee.

“ICCS helps organize and facilitate meetings that allow us to also listen to Kankakee residents,” Currie said. “We value youth and young adults’ ideas, especially during Mayor Chris Curtis’ youth committee meetings and Kankakee United Teen Town Halls. We partner and collaborate with many organizations locally to effectively provide various resources to youth and young adults.”

Currie added that serving ages 11-24 years old can be a challenge.

However, with supportive partnerships and feedback, ICCS has been able to engage individuals in that age group through youth referral and employment guides along with successful programming and events.

“ICCS tackles tough issues like youth and young adult unemployment, career preparation, police interactions and safety, safe spaces for youth and young adults, and ongoing violence and delinquency reduction amongst youth and young adults in Kankakee,” Currie said.

The event is open to the public with an emphasis on Kankakee County residents, community organizations, and local businesses attendance.

The cost for the fundraiser is $80 per person and is a tax-deductible donation. All donations will be applied to developing long-term sustainability and community engagement through the agency.

The schedule for the fundraiser is as follows:

<strong>Friday, March 14</strong>

• 5-6 p.m. open bar happy hour

• 6-6:45 p.m. buffet dinner

• 6:45-7:45 p.m. Lights on Kankakee program

• 7:45-8:00 p.m. networking/cash bar

ICCS is a 501c3 nonprofit that takes a grassroots approach to provide free social services in rural and metropolitan Illinois, according to the organization. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.iccscares.org" target="_blank">https://www.iccscares.org</a>.