Coal City Unit 1 hosting town hall meetings on future of Intermediate School

COAL CITY — Coal City Unit 1 school district is inviting residents to meetings at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 and Wednesday, Jan. 22, where they will provide information, take comments and answer questions from the public regarding the future of Coal City Intermediate School.

The meetings will take place inside the Coal City Performing Arts Center, 655 W. Division St. Those attending should enter through the events entry on the west side of the building, according to a Thursday news release.

Residents are welcome to attend both sessions.

Superintendent Chris Spencer will also collect information from anyone interested in serving on a building committee.

Coal City Intermediate School closed back in November due to structural issues with the north gym.