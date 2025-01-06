Heard on the Street: Swanky Home closing shop

Bourbonnais' home decor boutique, The Swanky Home, will close its doors this February.

The business, located at 555 S. Main St., announced the decision on its <a href="https://www.facebook.com/theswankyhome" target="_blank">Facebook page</a> on Jan. 1.

"It was a tough decision, but our lease is coming to an end and with inflation, upcoming tariffs, wages, etc. we feel it is time to part ways," the post read.

The Swanky Home, opened by owner Anna Kolokythas in 2020, will continue regular hours of operation with discount incentives for shopping the remaining inventory.

"It’s been an amazing 5 years," the post stated. "This decision was not easy to make, and we will forever be grateful for our supportive customers and community."