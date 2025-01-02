'At least 30 rounds fired' - Curtis

KANKAKEE — The carnage which took place inside 1845 Pierson Parkway in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day — while devastating and tragic — could have been significantly more horrific.

The fact remains, however, the entire episode which transpired sometime around 4 a.m. in the city’s 7th Ward, just after the calendar flipped from 2024 to 2025, was entirely unacceptable, unnecessary and avoidable.

A little more than 30 hours removed from the mass shooting on Kankakee’s east side which claimed the lives of brothers Quaysean T’ Andre Isom, 22, and TreVontae C. Ellis, 20, Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis has experienced wide-ranging emotions just as so many others have as well.

He’s also left with the thought of how can some have such disregard for others.

“I would say 99.9% of our people are good people. But it only takes one or two people,” he said.

And while the police investigation into finding out exactly what happened and who was responsible, Curtis acknowledged there could have been even more devastation.

But Curtis cannot get past the fact some 50 to 60 people were in the dwelling and yet no one is willing to step forward to aid the police investigation. No one is willing to make sure those responsible can never commit such an act again.

“It could have been far worse,” he said. “At least 30 rounds were fired in a close area.”

He then lamented: “… So many people in so small of an area, and no one knows what happened. You would think with 50 people in a house we would have all kinds of information.

“... People can honor the persons shot or killed by calling the police so they can find the offenders and arrest them.”

Curtis said witnesses failing to come forward was a significant community problem three, four, five years ago. He said inroads had been made. Trust within the public for law enforcement had been strengthened.

However, the Wednesday morning incident is proving there is still an unwillingness — for whatever the reason may be — for not coming forward.

Regarding the Pierson Parkway gathering, it appears some type of open invitation had been sent out. In some circles it is called a “pop-up party.”

People descended upon the address.

Reggie Jones, one of two 7th Ward representatives, could only describe the lack of public response as “real frustrating.”

“But, of course, no one is saying anything,’ he said. “There is this code of silence. That I hate. This does not help us solve our issues.”

Jones said on a night of celebration, how could so much have gone wrong?

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families,” he said. “I just don’t understand. People get upset with people over the craziest things.”

What sparked this violence has not yet been revealed.

That fact is not as relevant at this moment. Police need information, and the sooner the better, said Kankakee 3rd Ward Alderman Larry Osenga, chairman of the city council’s Public Safety Committee.

“Police aren’t miracle workers. If people aren’t cooperating, there is only so much that can be done,” said Osenga, who retired several years ago as the police department’s investigation’s commander. “We have to have the cooperation. People have to stand up and talk. I really get frustrated when I see this.”