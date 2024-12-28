EDC formed in Bradley

BRADLEY — Facing perhaps its most critical time period in its history since its incorporation, an economic development organization — independent of Bradley’s municipal government — has been created.

The five-member board, led by its president Jeff Downs, vice president of Johnson Downs Construction Co., of Kankakee, has hired a director for the newly-created, not-for-profit entity.

The organization will be under the direction of Brian Pabst, 67, of Downers Grove. He will become, in effect, the point person for economic development within the village.

Pabst, contracted through an hourly-basis contract, will earn $100 per hour. He anticipates working 30 hours per week.

“There is such great potential here,” he said. “That’s why I’m interested.”

Describing himself as a “low-key guy,” Pabst’s duties will entail business attraction and retention.

“My focus will be what businesses may need to consider Bradley and what they may need to continue to be in Bradley,” he said. “I’m certainly looking forward to working here.”

Mayor Mike Watson described Pabst as an “open book.” He said Pabst has a history of saying whatever is on his mind and won’t shy away from bringing forth unwelcome news.

“He won’t duck,” Watson said.

<strong>IN MOTION</strong>

Although his new position doesn’t officially begin until Jan. 1, Pabst said he is already putting out feelers to various developers regarding what interest they might have within the village.

“It’s a matter of having contacts and knowing people,” he said.

Pabst said what Bradley is undertaking in terms of development can be considered nothing but huge.

“These will be the economic catalyst for the region,” he said. “… The mayor has set the stage for a transition for Bradley. We are trying to build a better village. The questions are ‘what do you want? What do we want the village to be?’”

With more than 40 years experience in community and economic development, Pabst was the only candidate the organization considered.

His resume includes an extensive list of municipal development work, including tenures with Willowbrook, Berwyn, St. Charles and Downers Grove.

He not only works for the governmental body, but also spends time with economic corporation who assisted those communities.

He also had a three-year tenure as Downers Grove’s assistant village manager.

<strong>DEVELOPMENT BOARD</strong>

In addition to Downs, the five-member Bradley EDC board, which are unpaid positions, consists of:

• Pat Gilmore, vice president: Deuschle Gilmore Insurance Agency, principal;

• Todd Gereaux, member: MG2A Engineering president;

• Dr. Sanjay Patel, member: Comfort Inn and Holiday Inn Express, Bradley, owner; and

• Jacob Carlile, member: Carlile Group, Manteno, owner/managing principal.

Economic development organizations are common entities. The Kankakee County region has a public-private organization known as the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County.

Led by Tim Nugent, alliance president and CEO, the organization has been in existence since 2007.

Regarding Bradley, the Bradley EDC will start through a financial contribution from the Bradley Village Board. The contribution will likely be in the $150,000 to $200,000 range.

The Bradley EDC will likely be annually funded through grant requests from the village and rental income from the soon-to-be-purchased Northfield Square mall.

Pabst was at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting. He introduced himself to the board members.

He said he and village finance director, Rob Romo, has known each other for more than 10 years.

Describing himself as semi-retired, he said when he was approached regarding this opportunity, it was simply too attractive to turn down. He said the opportunities which will likely be coming in Bradley’s direction are things he would like to help direct.

Pabst will be playing roles in helping steer on-site management for the Bradley Sports Complex. He noted he would not be responsible for the location’s day-to-day operation.

His hiring also corresponds with Bradley looking at the departure of a retailer Big Lots, which will leave its 50,000-square-foot location along Kennedy Drive as company leadership announced a failed sale will lead it to close all its U.S. locations.