1 dead following head-on crash involving semis east of Grant Park

GRANT PARK — Illinois State Police Troop 5 said they are investigating a fatal head-on crash involving two semitrailers that occurred Tuesday morning east of Grant Park on Illinois Route 17.

At approximately 7:06 a.m. troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 17 at Bull Creek Road in Kankakee County, ISP Troop 5 said in a news release.

For unknown reasons the driver of one of the semis lost control of the wheel and struck the front of the second semi head-on, the news release said.

One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene, and a juvenile was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

The accident shut down all lanes of traffic.

There is no further information at this time, the news release said.