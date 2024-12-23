Manhattan school district, former superintendent face sexual harassment suit

MANHATTAN — A former employee of Manhattan School District 114 has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the district, the District 114 board, former superintendent Russell Ragon and former human resources director Christine Ruddy.

The former employee contends in the lawsuit she was turned down for a promotion and subjected to what she alleges was constant sexual harassment by Ragon.

The Will County community of Manhattan has a population of just under 10,000 and is located 30 miles northwest of Kankakee along U.S. Route 52.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Susana Lukaszek, claims her equal protection rights were violated as she experienced mistreatment and employment discrimination based on her sex and that Ragon, Ruddy, and the district intentionally inflicted emotional distress upon her through continual, unmitigated sexual harassment.

Lukaszek was hired by District 114 in December 2020 for the role of administrative assistant with the aim to “begin training for HR/Personnel department,” as the district did not have a human resources department, the lawsuit claims.

In the lawsuit, Lukaszek alleges that “throughout her employment until the end of her employment on Jan. 10, 2023, she was consistently propositioned for sex by Ragon in-person at the board office.”

As superintendent, Ragon was her direct supervisor in the role.

Lukaszek alleges in her lawsuit the propositions took place “on a near daily basis” and included proposition for sex at the office, in Ragon’s car, in hotels, and “various other locations.”

The lawsuit also claims that Ragon regularly showed Lukaszek explicit photographs and videos, commented on her in a sexual manner, complained to her about his sexual frustrations, subjected her to “constant and unwanted sexually graphic and lewd banter” and “recounted his sexual escapades with other women.”

Lukaszek repeatedly rejected Ragon’s propositions, and described the conversations as “unwelcome,” stating that they interfered with her ability to work, according to the lawsuit.

NOT CONSIDERED FOR PROMOTION

In March 2022, Ragon requested and received approval from the school board to hire a director of human resources, professional development and communications for the district.

While Lukaszek’s lawsuit alleges she was qualified for the role of human resource director, she was not considered or hired for it. This was a direct result of Lukaszek’s refusal of Ragon’s propositions, as the woman who was hired, Christine Ruddy, was one of Ragon’s romantic partners, the lawsuit claims.

“Plaintiff was not considered for and was not hired for the HR Director position as a direct and proximate result of her refusal to submit to defendant Ragon’s sexual advances and conduct,” according to the lawsuit.

Lukaszek is represented by Chicago attorney Nick Kreitman.

Ruddy was hired for a salary “substantially higher” than Lukaszek’s and was given a position as Lukaszek’s supervisor, the lawsuit claims.

Lukaszek said in her lawsuit that Ragon began paying Ruddy for times she came into the office before she was officially hired on July 1, 2022. The lawsuit alleges these meetings were actually sexual encounters.

Additionally, once Ruddy officially began, Ruddy and Ragon would engage in sexual encounters during the work day, at the office and on comp-time at hotels and other locations off district property, the lawsuit claims.

While these encounters were going on, Ragon continued to proposition Lukaszek, inviting her — and occasionally her husband — to partake in sexual encounters with himself and Ruddy, the lawsuit claims.

2ND SUIT FILED

Ragon also would tell Lukaszek about the encounters, show her explicit photos of himself and Ruddy, and urge her to keep the conversations secret, the lawsuit claims.

Ruddy filed her own federal civil rights lawsuit against the school district on Aug. 30, alleging sex-based discrimination, a hostile work environment and sex-based harassment.

After four months, Lukaszek tendered her resignation from the district on Nov. 8, 2022, with an effective date of Jan. 10, 2023.

In response to the lawsuit, Manhattan School District 114 board told The Herald-News, “The Board of Education is aware of a lawsuit that was filed by a former employee of the district on Dec. 9, 2024. Our district fosters an inclusive learning environment for our students and working environment for our employees. Discrimination and harassment of students and employees is simply not tolerated.”

The district’s statement went on to say “the allegations raised by this former employee were first made to the board through a charge filed in the EEOC over nine months from her last day of employment. Prior to the filing of that charge, she never complained to the Board of Education or any of its members about her employment or any of the allegations outlined in the lawsuit.

“Her resignation letter did not raise these concerns either and, instead, stated that she was ‘very grateful for the opportunity’ to work in the district and that she ‘will cherish the bonds she made over her two-year tenure,’” the district stated.

HARASSMENT CONTINUED FOLLOWING RESIGNATION

Lukaszek’s lawsuit claims the harassment from Ragon and Ruddy continued even after her employment ended.

“Ragon’s extreme and outrageous conduct towards Plaintiff continued through her end of employment on Jan. 10, 2023, and continued thereafter with constant extreme and outrageous solicitations and communications until defendant Ragon received notice of plaintiff’s Illinois Human Rights Act charge against him in Oct. 2023,” the lawsuit claims.

The conduct alleged by Lukaszek is “beyond objectively offensive” and “a violation of her rights and the rights of any employee in the workplace,” according to the lawsuit.

After Lukaszek’s complaints to the Illinois HRC and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission were sent to the school board, Ragon allegedly “proceeded to delete material evidence in disregard of these notices,” the lawsuit claims.

The District 114 board acknowledged in its statement to The Herald-News it did investigate Ragon and Ruddy after the EEOC charge was received, but declined further comment as the litigation is ongoing.

RAGON, RUDDY RESIGN

Both Ruddy and Ragon resigned from the district in February 2024, though the board allowed them to take their remaining vacation time and “never raised Ragon or Ruddy’s misconduct or employment status as a subject of discussion or vote in any open or closed session of a board meeting,” Lukaszek’s lawsuit claims.

“[The board and district] had knowledge of the conduct complained of herein and intentionally refused and knowingly chose not to take action to terminate or correct such conduct, although having the power and authority to do so,” according to the lawsuit.

Lukaszek is seeking back pay and lost wages and benefits from the denied promotion and constructive discharge, full compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees and costs, according to the lawsuit.

She also is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from Ruddy and Ragon personally “in an amount to punish and deter their outrageous misconduct,” according to the lawsuit.