KLASEY: Kankakee’s Belt Route

In the years following World War II, Kankakee was “booming” with new factories, a growing population, sprawling housing developments, and a bustling downtown filled with stores, restaurants and other businesses.

Accompanying that growth, however, was severe traffic congestion, especially on major roads funneling heavy auto and truck traffic through the heart of the city.

A front-page editorial in the June 17, 1948, edition of the Kankakee Daily Journal detailed the frustration of “the unfortunate motorist driving through the city on Route 54. By the time he has been snarled up in traffic and delayed many times between the congested Washington avenue bridge and the cemetery curve, his temper has usually risen to the boiling point.

“The net result of all this is that if he ever did have any thoughts of stopping in Kankakee to shop, those thoughts have long since been lost in his desire to try to make up for lost time by getting out of Kankakee as quickly as possible.”

The editorial also cited such problems as schoolchildren crossing heavily traveled Indiana Avenue (part of Route 54), and the damage to pavements caused by a major increase in truck traffic.

It noted that many Midwestern communities had resolved the problem of local traffic congestion by constructing “belt route” highways that channeled traffic around the city.

“It should be readily understood therefore,” the editorial continued, “that the danger, damage, confusion, and threat to the city’s prosperity resolve this problem into one which will have to be solved soon if the welfare of the citizens of the community is to be safeguarded.”

By the time that 1948 Journal editorial appeared, the demand for solving Kankakee’s traffic congestion was well-established.

“County Board Gives Aid to Belt Highway,” headlined the Kankakee Daily Republican-News on July 12, 1939.

“The long-talked-of proposal of the state highway department to construct a belt line highway around the city of Kankakee was advanced an important step yesterday, when the county board adopted a resolution to provide … the necessary right-of-way for the proposed project which is still in the formative stages.”

In November 1939, the county board approved using $100,000 in motor fuel tax funds for the highway.

Planning and land acquisition for the Belt Route, including a tentative contract for construction of a bridge across the Kankakee River, was under way when America entered World War II on Dec. 7, 1941. The project was suspended for the duration of the war.

On Nov. 15, 1947, the Daily Journal informed its readers, “State authorities have promised Kankakee County officials that construction of the new belt highway around the city of Kankakee, which was held up due to World War II, will begin next summer.”

Postwar work on the belt route project apparently proceeded at a very slow pace, however — the 1948 Journal editorial observed “several rights-of-way have been obtained,” but chided, “At this point, the project bogged down and no substantial progress has been made on it since just after the war. … It is evident that the need for this ‘belt route’ is one of Kankakee’s most pressing problems.”

One of the first major signs of progress on the highway project became visible in early May 1952, when a long wooden bridge was constructed spanning the 800-foot-wide river, just east of the Kankakee Country Club.

The wooden structure would serve as a work platform for crews building the supports for the concrete highway bridge.

On June 13, 1952, the Daily Journal published a map showing “How Traffic Will By-Pass Kankakee on Belt Route.”

The route, passing east of the city, would consist of two 24-foot-wide pavements, separated by a 40-foot-wide parkway. Access to the highway would be provided at three points — one north of the city, one south, and one at its midpoint, Route 17 (Court Street).

“The new thoroughfare will branch southeastward from present Route 54 near the new Armour Laboratories (now CSL Behring) north of the city,” noted the newspaper. “It will be elevated over the New York Central Railroad tracks near the Borden plant and over Route 17, where large ramps will provide an interchange of traffic between the two highways. Motorists will cruise beneath … Aroma Park Road south of Route 17 [and then, over the Kankakee River bridge]. Continuing on southwest, the belt route will pass under Route 49 which will be elevated. It will rejoin present [U.S.] Routes 45-54 north of Chebanse.”

Only 15 months later, on Sept. 21, 1953, the first portion of the Belt Route — a 4.6-mile stretch from Chebanse to a point just north of the Kankakee County Fairgrounds — was opened to auto traffic. From the junction with Routes 45-54 north of the fairgrounds, traffic followed the existing highway across the Washington Avenue Bridge and through the city of Kankakee.

On Nov. 4, 1953, the members of the streets and highways committee of the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce were informed of the benefits of the newly opened section of the belt route.

In a letter to the committee, Illinois district engineer John Grayhack Jr. wrote, “The new routing of U.S. 45-54 … provides a more direct route saving 1.3 miles, and eliminates a railroad crossing, two 15 mph curves and one 40 mph curve.”

For the next five years, work on the Belt Route varied from right-of-way acquisition to roadway paving. Key elements in the project included construction of the bridge carrying traffic across the Kankakee River, and building the cloverleaf interchange at Illinois Route 17 (Court Street).

The bridge was completed in June 1954, while the Route 17 interchange was finished in late October, 1958.

On Sunday, Nov. 2, 1958, the Daily Journal reported, “The long-awaited Kankakee Belt Route was officially opened Saturday when State Sen. Victor McBroom snipped the ribbon at a ceremony at North Street and Route 54. The intersection marks the start of a temporary access road built to carry traffic to the completed section of the Belt Route.”

The Journal noted the opening of the Belt Route “is expected to take a large volume of traffic off Fair Street, Indiana Avenue, River Street and S. Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee, and Route 54 in Bradley.”

When the “temporary” Belt Route opened in November 1958, it did not include the interchanges that would be designated as Exit 308 (one mile south of the A.O. Smith plant on U.S. 52) and Exit 315 (north of Armour Road on Illinois 50).

Those interchanges would not be completed until the mid-1960s.

The Belt Route was designated to become part of the federal Interstate Highway System, which was created by Congress in 1956. Highways in the nationwide system were required to be freeways, with at least four lanes and no at-grade crossings.

The Kankakee Belt Route would be the first completed section of part of Interstate 57, which would eventually traverse the length of Illinois, from Chicago to Cairo.

During the past two years, three Interstate 57 bridges originally built as part of the Belt Route some 70 years ago were reconstructed. Which bridges were brought up to modern standards?

Answer. The bridge carrying Waldron Road over I-57, the New York Central Railroad bridge north of Route 17, and the Grinnell Road bridge. The original Waldron bridge was completed in 1953; the New York Central and Grinnell bridges in 1954.