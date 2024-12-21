Ira Collins was larger than life when it came to running Shapiro

Dedicated. Determined. Devoted.

Those three words best describe Ira Collins, former executive director of Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee.

The 87-year-old Collins died Dec. 13 in Knoxville, Ill.

Collins was appointed director of the center in September 1974. He was named interim director in May 1974 as the replacement for Dr. Gabriel Misevic, according to a 2016 Daily Journal article.

Before his replacement of Misevic, Collins had been assistant mental health superintendent beginning in 1971.

At the age of 37, Collins did not foresee a tenure of more than four decades.

It almost ended in two years.

According to the 2017 story, in May 1973, a team of state officials arrived at the campus with the news that the site would be closed. The state reasoned the facility was simply too close to the then-Manteno Mental Hospital and that Manteno did a better job.

Collins told the officials he could remake the facility.

The state gave him one year to transform the center.

Collins set out to change the location from a center that simply warehoused those with mental illness to one which worked to improve those with disabilities.

“I saw how individuals were not being taken care of in other places as well,” Collins recalled in the story.

“We began moving people in here who were not receiving good care in state hospitals,” he said. “We came up with an entirely different way of operating a facility.”

Collins was the state’s longest-tenured director of the center.

“He was a larger-than-life figure,” Gary Ciaccio said.

Ciaccio worked at Shapiro for 40 years. He was the president of AFSCME Local 29, which represented Shapiro workers.

“You would drive by the center and his car would be in the parking lot on Saturdays and Sundays,” he said. “He worked extremely hard.”

As a union representative, Ciaccio said Collins and he butted heads, but Collins was always there for the workers, the residents and families.

“He kept this facility open, and that meant a lot to the residents and employees and families,” Ciaccio said.

Carol Wadley-Foy also dealt with Collins in her role with the union.

“Mr. Collins has been a very meaningful part of my life during my 32 work years at Shapiro (1976-2008) and as president of AFSCME Local 29 for over 20 years of that until my retirement,” Wadley-Foy said in a statement.

“Our relationship started off slow (union and management), but quickly came together in our mutual agreement of the mission of Shapiro: to provide the best possible conditions for the people who lived there AND who worked there … much respect and admiration for him always.”

Upon his retirement, Collins said there was no need to name the facility for his dedication guiding the facility for 43 years.

“I would even fight against that,” he said in the 2016 Journal story. “I’ve put so much of myself into it. I always tell people this is not my facility. This is our facility. This is something I know I have to do, but that doesn’t make it any easier.”

A local group got the Illinois Department of Health Services officials to pay tribute to Collins’ lengthy service in 2019 when they renamed the facility’s clock tower for Collins.

Collins had the support of his family — his wife of 67 years, Gay, and their four sons, Rick, Randy, Ron and Roy, 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Collins began his career as an entry-level hospital attendant in Nevada, Mo., and expanded his responsibilities to directing all programs and services for individuals who live at three Missouri state schools and hospitals for people with intellectual disabilities.

In addition, he served as director of the Special Olympics for the state of Missouri.

He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in human relations and psychology and a master’s in special education and administration and holds an Illinois Nursing Home Administrator license.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday (today) and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at Schreffler Funeral Homes in Kankakee with a funeral service at 1 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Limestone Cemetery in Limestone Township. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.