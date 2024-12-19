Bourbonnais approves Anderson as interim police chief

BOURBONNAIS — Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson was approved as interim police chief by Bourbonnais trustees at their meeting Tuesday.

Anderson replaces Chief Jim Phelps, who is retiring. The promotion is effective Jan. 1.

The 55-year-old Anderson started with the department as a dispatcher in April 1991 and auxiliary officer. He was hired in June 1996 as an officer. Anderson has been deputy chief since 2015.

“I’ve been in this situation before when Chief Phelps was on vacation or medical leave,” Anderson said of the appointment. “It may be different come Jan. 1, but I know Chief Phelps is a phone call away. I hope it will be a seamless transition over the next four months.”

The vote was 5-1 to approve Anderson. Trustee Jeff Keast, who is running in the February’s Bourbonnais Citizens Party primary for mayor, was the lone dissenting vote.

Keast said there are issues with Anderson.

One being a no-confidence vote taken by the department’s officers and sergeants in September 2021. The vote was 19-1.

“There are things that have not been resolved,” Keast said. “It needs to come out there [for the public].”

Bourbonnais Police Sgt. Joe Bertrand is a union representative. He said the group has concerns about Anderson’s leadership.

When Phelps announced his retirement, Schore said an interim chief would be named.

The general municipal election is April 1, 2025. Schore said that was a reason for naming an interim chief, meaning whoever is elected as mayor should name Phelps’ replacement.

The police chief is appointed by the mayor and approved by the trustees.

“You cannot guarantee a person you hire from the outside will have the job after May 1,” Schore said. “The deputy chief is the most logical choice in this situation. The No. 1 priority is the safety of the citizens of the village. [Dave] was the logical choice with most of the trustees.”

Schore said the department has an orderly chain of command with the chief, deputy chief and patrol commander.

“This gives us stability and everyone knows who is in charge,” Schore said.

Keast and Schore are members of the Bourbonnais Citizens Party.

The pair will face off in the Feb. 25, 2025, mayoral primary.