'The Bird is home'

BOURBONNAIS — On one of the final warm and sunny autumn days, Kris Molina opted to postpone grocery shopping to take her two miniature poodle puppies for a walk at the Kankakee River State Park.

With 8-month-old Birdy and 7-month-old Frankie harnessed and leashed, the three set out on their journey through nature.

Coming upon two unleashed Bernese Mountain dogs, Birdy was scared out of her harness when one of the dogs, who was also around 8 months old, rushed playfully in her direction.

“I had no idea how she did it, but she got out of her harness and [ran] up the hill,” recalled Molina, of Bourbonnais.

Though Birdy did start to make her way back to her owner, the larger dog attempted to get near Birdy again, causing her to run off a second time.

This time, she didn’t come back.

Molina immediately sprung into action to find her rogue dog, but to no avail. As the sun began to set, the dog mom called a friend and asked them to assist her with flashlights.

The owner of the Bernese Mountain dogs also tried to help, but Birdy was nowhere to be found.

Calling it a night around 11:30 p.m. due to darkness and cold, Molina headed for home to begin making fliers and posts for her missing pup.

This episode took place Nov. 8.

It wouldn’t be until exactly one month later on Dec. 8 that Molina and Birdy would finally be reunited.

<strong>THE SEARCH</strong>

Molina made contact with Sue Longtin, of Bourbonnais, who oversees the Facebook group, Kankakee County LOST and FOUND Pets (KCLFP), to help get the word out.

Longtin contacted Pet FBI to get Birdy into the database of missing pets. Molina began printing out copies of fliers and handing them out around the state park.

“I just went out to the park and looked for my dog. … It was so cold,” she said.

The Saturday following Birdy’s disappearance, Molina hosted a search party where friends, family and pet lovers in the community came out to help look for the small pup.

Molina said they “were on our hands and knees” looking in culverts and weeds and any place Birdy might be hiding. Due to Birdy being small, at 15 pounds, and having a merle-colored coat, it would be easy for her to blend in with the surroundings.

“At first I was thinking that night that someone took her because she was just gone,” Molina explained.

<strong>THE SCAMS</strong>

After getting fliers out featuring her phone number, Molina would spend the next month getting daily spam calls, texts and emails.

She said “every day, all day” people would be attempting to contact her saying that they’d found Birdy, but in order to return her, they first need some money to be reimbursed for dog food they had purchased.

Molina stressed that people — even those without lost pets — need to be aware of this.

“You’re vulnerable, so they’re searching for you,” she said of the scammers.

Almost a month after Birdy had run off, a couple living up north who follow a Bloomington-Normal-based lost-and-found Facebook page happened to see a post of a found dog who matched Birdy’s coloring. The couple reached out to Molina.

“I didn’t get too excited because I had been bamboozled,” Molina said of her initial reaction to hearing Birdy might have been found in Bloomington.

It would turn out to, in fact, be Birdy, and Molina would later learn that Birdy wandered into the yard of a Bloomington couple who brought her to a nearby shelter.

Once Molina was able to obtain more photos of Birdy, she knew it was her dog.

On Dec. 8, one month after Birdy ran off in the state park, Molina drove to Bloomington — with Frankie in tow — to be reunited with her wayward dog.

<strong>THE REUNION</strong>

Upon arrival at the McClean County Animal Control shelter in Bloomington, Birdy was brought out to the lobby “and she knew it was us,” Molina said of her and Frankie.

A video posted to KCLFP’s Facebook show the touching reunion of Birdy with her mom and canine sibling.

However, Birdy did look a bit different.

“She was shaved down and had a bad haircut,” Molina said.

Because of this and the fact that she wound up in Bloomington, Molina does not believe Birdy was outside for the entire month.

“I think she escaped from whoever had her and made her way to the people who brought her to the shelter,” she said.

Molina said that Birdy did not look professionally groomed, and she surmised that perhaps someone was trying to change her look from the photos on the lost-pet fliers.

<strong>THE AFTERMATH</strong>

With Birdy home safe, Molina thinks back to the long month in which she didn’t know of her dog’s whereabouts.

An employee at Olivet Nazarene University, Molina said she would finish work at 2:30 p.m. each day, head home to grab Frankie, and the two of them would go searching for Birdy.

She felt it was always important to bring Frankie along in case Birdy could pick up the fellow canine’s scent and come running. They even drove around in the cold with the windows down and heat blasting so that the scent could flow from the vehicle.

Now that Birdy’s home, the puppy is having a bit of an adjustment period in terms of playing nice with Frankie.

Molina thinks this may have to do with possible not-so-great encounters Birdy had with other animals and people in her travels.

But now with her dog home safe, Molina is sharing two thoughts: one of gratitude and one of warning.

Regarding gratitude, she shared how thankful she was to everyone who helped look for Birdy by joining search parties or sharing her flyer. She said that “it really brought a lot of people together.”

“Dog people are the best,” Molina said. “They all want to see Birdy.”

She said she’s grateful that folks were “taking their own time to look for <em>my</em> dog.”

She believes persistence in posting on social media was key to Birdy’s return. But this aspect is what brings in the advisement of warning.

Molina stressed that people missing animals “be careful” regarding scams because “you don’t know what you’re going to do, you’re just desperate to find your dog. You just need to be careful because they want to take advantage of you.”

Ultimately, it’s the feeling of gratitude which prevails.

“I am so mentally exhausted from overthinking for the last month,” she said. “I’m just really happy she’s home. … The Bird is home.”