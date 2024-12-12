Open for business: Holiday markets available Saturday

KANKAKEE — The Christmas parade will not be the only attraction Saturday in downtown Kankakee.

There are many events set to take place and get people in the holiday spirit.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the first-ever outdoor Mistletoe Market held in the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., will be open until 4 p.m., about 30 minutes prior to the start of the parade.

There will be some children’s activities available inside the train depot, including making postcards to send to Santa Claus. And speaking of Santa, he will be on hand inside the depot from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market will feature several gift and food vendors, noted market coordinator, Kelly Johnson, a 6th Ward alderwoman.

The market will also feature the city’s first Pet Parade, slated to begin at 10:15 a.m. and sponsored by River Valley Animal Rescue of Momence. The parade route is short as it will travel around the paved area surrounding the water fountain.

Johnson said the parade is open to dogs, of course, but any pet is welcome.

There is no cost to enter the parade and participants are asked to donate pet food or financial donations.

River Valley Animal Rescue is requesting Purina One Puppy Food (dry); Purina One Cat Chow (dry); Purina One Chicken and Rice (dry); Clump Cat Litter; canned dog and cat food; bleach laundry soap; or 39-gallon trash bags.

Cash donation through electronic services such as PayPal, Chewy.com and Amazon.com are also accepted. More information is available on the City of Kankakee’s website.

There will also be vendor markets open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located within the Kankakee Public Library, just across the street from the depot, and at the Majestic Center, 150 N. Schuyler Ave.

Live music will be performed at various points throughout the event by the Grace Christian choir.

Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the Majestic Center will be coordinating a Pub Crawl through Kankakee’s city center area. Participants must register at the Majestic Center and cost is $25 per person.

Pub Crawl participants will receive a “swag bag” of goodies as well as an admission ticket to the 6 p.m. Majestic concert by the Katzpa Jammas.

“We are hoping this will be a new annual event,” Johnson said of the pre-parade market and events. “I’m excited about this. This is a great opportunity for people to visit our downtown vendors. We hope to build on this moving forward.”

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the French Heritage Museum, 165 N. Indiana Ave in Kankakee, is hosting Hot Chocolate Day at the Stone Barn for those visiting the downtown Christmas events.

Grab a cup of hot cocoa and browse the exhibits during this free special event. Kids activities and crafts will be available while supplies last. Donations are appreciated.

Special guest visitors may make an appearance!