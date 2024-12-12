No one should eat alone: Christmas dinner signup deadline nears

Christmas Day is not a day to dine alone and once again several locations have been established for those seeking holiday meal fellowship.

This year’s event marks the 30th annual Christmas Day Inc. event, which provides a traditional Christmas Day dinner to area residents.

Sign-ups for the dinner are still being taken, but the deadline is noon on Dec. 20. To reserve a dine-in meal, call 815-614-2697.

The dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas at 10 Kankakee County locations.

The dinner, a complete holiday feast, will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, salad, vegetables and pie.

The meal is always free.

Christmas Day Inc., Chairman Randy Van Fossan has long explained the event is designed to nourish the soul, as well as the body. It brings people together, combating loneliness and building faith. The necessary funds are raised through the annual Christmas Golf in September event.

Reservations are required because the charity wants to be a good steward of its donations. They want to make sure there is enough food, but they also do not want to prepare too much either.

This year’s meal, as it has been for the past several years, will be prepared by the Bennett-Curtis House.

Most people come as the event begins. By 2 p.m. the cleanup is done and the volunteers are headed to their homes.

Emphasizing the importance of community, Christmas Day Dinner is a dine-in event. There are no carryouts.

“The primary purpose,” said the Rev. John Peeters, pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kankakee, “is to bring people together.” Peeters has been a committee member for the charity for 17 years.

“It makes you grateful for the Lord’s presence,” he said. “It is a gift.”

Van Fossan explained the meal is “a product of faith experience.”

The Rev. Robert Bushey is the executive director of the Grow Center, which serves as a focal point for many non-profit and community activities. The Grow Center has been a site for Christmas day dinner for 20 years.

“It is part of the spirit of Christmas,” he said. “It includes the whole family and extends beyond it.”

Van Fossan said there are about 1,200 diners in a typical year. There are almost as many volunteers for the project. He never has to seek out volunteers.

“When people hear about Christmas Day dinner, they want to serve,” he said.

People will call, he said, and explain that their fourth grader plays the flute and would they be welcome to play?

The answer is certainly. Choirs often come to sing a carol or two.

People wanting to volunteer can also call the 815-614-2697 number.

Site supervisors are encouraged to seek out a pastor who will say grace before the meal.

“We like to think that we have helped to put Christ in Christmas,” Van Fossan said. “There are so many things today that divide us. Christmas Day dinner pulls us together.”

Bushey recounts the story of a couple who came every year to the Grow Center site. They were neighbors to the church.

Then one year, Bushey said, the husband came alone. Bushey could tell he was in a sullen mood. His wife had died. Bushey sat with him. They shared both stories and smiles over the course of the meal.

Over the years, Christmas Day dinner has received touching letters from those who have attended.

One said, “We have no one left and I am a cancer patient. … Thank you for your kind and thoughtful remembrance of persons who would be alone on Jesus’ birthday.”

Another letter was from a family who had just moved to the area. Their family was all in Connecticut.

Door prizes are given out at many of the locations. Typical giveaways include both gift cards and food.

Christmas day dinner is a strictly local event. It is not part of a national drive. The idea was here. The volunteers are here. The donations and participation come from Kankakee County.

The locations for this year’s dinner:

• Bourbonnais — the Grow Center, formerly Central Christian Church, 310 NW Main St.

• Bradley — Quality Inn and Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave. (Route 50)

• Grant Park — Community Center, 209 W. Dixie Highway

• Kankakee — Kankakee Civic Auditorium, 803 S. Eighth Ave.

• Kankakee — Lisieux Pastoral Center, 371 N. St. Joseph Ave.

• Manteno — Leo Hassett Center, 211 N. Main St.

• Momence — First Baptist Church, 2268 N. State Route 17

• Pembroke — Pembroke Senior Center, 4019 S. Wheeler Road

• St. Anne — Northlake Villa Senior Housing, 539 W. Dewey St.

• Sun River Terrace — Sun River Terrace Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St.