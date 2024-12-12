Duval retires after 26 years

KANKAKEE — Kevin Duval quietly did his job as director of information systems for Kankakee County for more than 25 years.

Yet, the county government couldn’t function without his expertise behind the scenes whether it be servers, work stations, internet access, emails or phone calls.

Duvall, 62, of Bourbonnais, is retiring after 26 years, and he leaves a big imprint is his daily responsibilities that kept the county’s network running smoothly.

“No one did it alone,” said Duval after he was presented a certificate at Tuesday’s Kankakee County Board meeting. “It wasn’t just our department, it was every department working together. I’d like to thank all the various staff members we’ve had over the years. They all helped. I'd especially like to thank Jason [Shane], who's been here through everything. I believe we made a great choice having him be the new director.”

Duval started working for the county in 1998 in the information technology department and became the information systems director a year later. Much like technology has advanced over the past two and half decades, Duval has witnessed the transformation in the county and all its buildings.

“The county was nowhere near where we are now,” he said. “The county didn’t provide internet access to any departments. We didn’t have county emails. We didn’t have websites. The departments that did have computers, they had old mainframes and the mixtures of 10-year-old computers.”

Duval added there wasn’t much of a network among county departments back in the late ‘90s.

“I can happily see it say that with the direction of the board that we’ve come a long way,” he said. “Now we have high speed internet in every department, in every building across the campus. We have wireless networking in every building across every campus. We have a countywide network that connects every department together so everyone can access anything that they need to get to internally.”

The county now has a website, k3county.net. The site allows the public to access needed information in order to contact specific departments and to know what county government is doing for residents.

Shane, who will take over for Duval, said Kevin has been his mentor.

"I've learned a lot of things from him over the years," Shane said. "He's put in a lot of hours. I've seen firsthand, even under high pressure stress, he always kept his cool, knew the answers, knew how to make it through. It's been a great pleasure working for you through all these years."

Duval said he’s most proud of how the county was able to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic of four years ago.

“When most places shut down, we were able to operate from both remotely, and we were able to get people in,” he said. “We were able to move departments around so they could still provide service to the public.

Duval will officially retire on Jan. 2, 2025, and he has a long to-do list.

“My wife [Suzanne] is still working, so I’m going to do stuff around the house and do the stuff that I put off for probably 20 years,” he said.

Duval isn’t the first one in his family to be a public servant so to speak. His dad, Henry Duval, was a city of Kankakee police officer for 30 years before retiring in 1992.

Henry Duval, who passed away in 2009, was the highest-ever ranking minority member of the Kankakee Police Department. He was the first Black deputy chief, and interestingly was the department’s public information officer among his many duties, according the Daily Journal archives.

County board Chairman Matthew Alexander-Hildebrand thanked Duval for his hard work and dedication over 26 years of service to Kankakee County, keeping the IT department up and running.

“You’ve been an integral part of this county for a long time,” he said. “I wish you well in your retirement, and we appreciate everything you’ve done.”