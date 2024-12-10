Christmas in Manteno in photos

Manteno celebrated the holiday season with its annual Christmas in Manteno on Saturday with events centered around the Square on Second, a parade through the village as well as turning on the downtown Christmas lights.

The Manteno High School Jazz Band performed during the festive day, and Santa’s grand entrance featured the Dance Alive! Dance Studio of Bourbonnais during the parade.

The Manteno High School Chamber Choir also sang during the celebration that included wares from 25 vendors on hand for the afternoon and early evening. The evening was capped by a holiday drone show.