United Way's Home for the Holidays campaign aims to support local shelter and housing initiatives

Daily Journal staff report

United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties Home for the Holidays fundraising campaign is currently happening.

Donations to United Way’s Stable Housing Fund, a subset of United Way’s Financial Stability Impact Fund, support housing and shelter services for individuals and families right here in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties.

The campaign runs until Dec. 17, which is United Way’s 83rd birthday.

The United Way board and staff have a goal of raising $8,000 to bolster their Stable Housing Impact Fund.

Since January 2024, 930 Kankakee County residents and 113 Iroquois County residents have contacted 211 seeking housing support.

Housing and shelter account for nearly 40% of all local referrals made, consistently ranking as the number one expressed need the past four years.

Kankakee County now ranks fifth in Illinois for housing assistance requests via the 211 system, even before adjustment for population size.

Over the past five years, this particular fund has distributed over $115,000 in local grant support, but the need continues to grow and requires a larger investment for years to come.

Every gift to the Home for the Holidays campaign will be designated to area nonprofit programs that provide safe and stable housing for those in need.

Donations can be made online at myunitedway.org/housing or by mail at PO Box 1286, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Checks can be made payable to United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties. Please label your support with Home for the Holidays to direct your support to local shelter and housing initiatives.