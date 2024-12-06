Breakfast with Santa in Wilmington Saturday

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Park District will be hosting a Breakfast with Santa event Saturday at Children's Memorial Park, 1201 N. Joliet St., from 10 a.m. to noon.

It will be a festive morning filled with donuts and hot cocoa, holiday cheer, and a special visit from Santa himself.

This is an outdoor event and open house style.

Please come and snap some photos, enjoy some refreshments then tour the story walk to read a story courtesy of Wilmington Public Library District and the trees that local businesses and families created.

Register online at: <a href="https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs" target="_blank">https://islandparkdistrict.activityreg.com/selectactivity_t2.wcs</a>

This is a free event but donations are always accepted.