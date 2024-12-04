Bourbonnais ready to light up The Grove for the holidays

BOURBONNAIS — The holiday season was a topic which came up during Monday’s meeting of the Bourbonnais Village Board.

Trustee Angie Serafini reminded the board and those attending the meeting of upcoming events taking place at The Grove at Robert Goselin Park.

The $18-million multifaceted park opened in July and has drawn rave reviews from the community. Obviously, this will be the public’s first holiday season with the park.

On Thursday, the fourth annual lighting of the village’s Christmas tree kicks off the season. Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting begins at 6 p.m.

For the previous three years, the lighting of the tree took place at the triangle where South Main Street and Main Street NW (Illinois Route 102) meet.

Between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 14, Miracle at The Grove takes place. The village teams with the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County.

Attendees can purchase items made by local artists and crafters, pet a reindeer, grab a bite to eat from local food vendors and try out the village’s synthetic ice rink.

The Grove has been lighted for the past three weeks with 14,000 LED lights, installed by the village’s public works crew, said DPW Superintendent Terry Memenga.

Light poles on the village’s major thoroughfares — South Main Street, Main Street NW, Marsile Street, Convent Street and William Latham Drive — were wrapped with LED lights.

Memenga said that there are 28,000 lights.

A crew of six DPW employees worked on getting all in place. Memenga said it took approximately 240 man-hours.

“They did a great job, and the weather cooperated until the very end last week,” Memenga said.

Serafini said the decorations look great.

“They did an incredible job. We appreciate that,” Mayor Paul Schore said of all the work that went into making it into a festive atmosphere.

<strong>TAX LEVY</strong>

Bourbonnais trustees set the village’s tax levy for 2025 during Monday’s meeting.

The ordinance passed unanimously.

It sets Fiscal Year 2025’s rate at .4314%. That will give the village a tax levy of $2.1 million, an increase of 10% or $200,000.

FY 2024’s rate was .4436%, netted a tax levy of $1.92 million. The rate would be in effect for tax bills received by residents in May 2025.

A public hearing was held before the tax levy. No one attended the hearing.

Since the rate has decreased since last year, homeowners could see a decrease of anywhere between $8 to $28 on the village’s portion of their property tax bill, assuming their home’s assessed value has not significantly changed.

Though the village will collect more taxes next year on the whole, if a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will decrease slightly.

The increase in the total amount collected is a factor of the Equalized Assessed Value, officials said. That value is the result of a process of applying increases and decreases to assessed values throughout the village to create a total property value.

The village’s portion of a resident’s property tax bill amounts to about 5%, according to officials.

<strong>LIQUOR LICENSE</strong>

Trustees approved an additional Class A liquor license to Flight 102 Wine Bar, 565 Main Street NW.

A Class A liquor license is for restaurants. The annual fee for the license is $1,500.

An applicant must obtain at least 65% of annual revenue from the sale of non-alcoholic beverages and food.

Flight 102 had a Class L license.