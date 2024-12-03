One hurt when vehicle hits ambulance headed to hospital

BOURBONNAIS — The driver of a vehicle that struck an ambulance was transported to a Kankakee hospital for treatment of minor injuries Monday.

Bourbonnais police said at 10:24 a.m. a Manhattan Fire Protection District ambulance was traveling south on North Convent Street. Two Manhattan fire personnel were transporting a patient to a Kankakee hospital.

A vehicle driven by a 43-year-old woman from Braidwood was traveling east on William Latham Drive and had the green light. She failed to stop for the ambulance, which had its lights and siren activated, Bourbonnais police said.

The vehicle struck the ambulance, which had slowed when it entered the intersection. The driver said she did not see the ambulance until it was too late, Bourbonnais police said.

The driver received a ticket for failure to reduce speed, Bourbonnais police said.

The patient and two Manhattan Fire personnel were uninjured, Bourbonnais police said.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, Bourbonnais police said.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District transported the patient to the hospital following the accident, Bourbonnais police said.