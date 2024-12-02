Heard on the Street: New cafe headed to Kankakee, Dollar Tree opens new location

<strong>Dollar Tree opens 4th store in Kankakee County</strong>

Dollar Tree opened its fourth store in Kankakee County with the addition of the Bourbonnais location at 1542 N. Convent St. The store opened on Nov. 14.

The Bourbonnais store has, in addition to the usual discounted items, frozen/refrigerated foods and a Snack Zone. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The Bourbonnais location employs 16 part-time employees and one store manager, who is full time. Sales have been brisk since the opening.

Dollar Tree has two locations in Kankakee as well as a store in Bradley. The Kankakee locations are at 503 Riverstone Parkway next to the Walmart SuperCenter and at 545 S. Washington Ave. The Bradley store is at 108 Village Square in the Village Square Shopping Center.

Dollar Tree is headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., and operates 15,115 stores throughout the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Canada, according to its website. It has the logistics of 24 distribution centers.

In July of 2016, Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar, of Charlotte, N.C., which is part of the 15,000-plus stores. There are two Family Dollar stores in Kankakee – one on East Court Street and one in the Meadowview Shopping Center. There’s also Family Dollar stores in Braidwood and Dwight.

<strong>Ripple Effect Arts — Apothecary & Cafe coming to Kankakee next year</strong>

A new cafe will be opening in Kankakee next year.

Ripple Effects Arts — Apothecary & Cafe will be opening in February at the former Steep & Spice location, 223 S. West Ave.

Owner Jamie Morris, of Kankakee, said she has had different stores before in retail for a few years. She has also incorporated yoga into her businesses before.

This will be her fifth shop.

Last year, her business online went viral for selling hormone balancing creams. She has sold 60,000 creams this year. The creams are a natural product made with herbs, she said.

“I love helping people feel better,” Morris said.

She wanted to make the business a combination of selling herbal remedies and also have a cafe, Morris said. There will be a variety of different things.

“We want to cater to everybody,” she said.

There will be a smaller selection of crystals, smoothies, candles, soaps, body care, and skin care. The majority of the products will be made by her business, she said. It’s also the first time her business will be selling drinks.

Morris is planning to create a community atmosphere, she said.

Check out Ripple Effect’s shop on TikTok @rippleeffecthealingarts, on Instagram @rippleeffectarts, on Facebook at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/rippleeffecthealingarts" target="_blank">facebook.com/rippleeffecthealingarts</a> or on their website <a href="http://www.rippleeffectarts.com" target="_blank">www.rippleeffectarts.com</a>.