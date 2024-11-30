Village of Bourbonnais holding annual coloring contest

The Village of Bourbonnais is holding the 5th annual “Very Merry Coloring contest.”

This free activity is open to village residents and provides a festive experience for all ages.

“The annual coloring contests and lighting contests are free and fun activities for the whole family to enjoy. Thanks to the support of our business community, prizes are awarded to the winners. Best of luck to all entries,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.

The custom Bourbonnais coloring page can be downloaded/printed at home or copies are available during business hours at the Administration Building now through 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Completed coloring pages can be mailed or delivered at:

Attn: Lindy Casey

600 Main St. NW

Bourbonnais, IL 60914

The first place in each category will receive a $100 Visa gift card. Second place will receive a $50 Visa gift card and third place will receive a $25 Visa gift card. All winners will be notified.

For more information, and to download the coloring page visit: <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com/very-merry-coloring-contest-4" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com/very-merry-coloring-contest-4</a>