NAACP elects officers for 2025-26

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP recently announced its newly elected officers for the 2025-2026 term, and Theodis Pace was re-elected as president.

The NAACP’s mission is to promote justice, equality and community empowerment, according to its news release. The officers were elected on Nov. 14.

In addition to Pace, other newly-elected executive officers are: 1st Vice President Steven H. Hunter; 2nd Vice President, Cathy Meltzer; Secretary, Paulette Crank; Assistant Secretary, Christa Agee; and Treasurer, Mary Lacy.

“Our aim is to blend the wisdom of past generations with the innovation of youth to develop transformative solutions,” said Pace, who is the longest-serving president of the branch with 25 years at the helm, in a news release.

Noted accomplishments achieved under Pace’s leadership include:

• Conducted thorough investigations into over 53 civil rights cases.

• Successfully registered 5,300 voters and organized multiple candidate forums.

• Provided scholarships to uplift and empower local students.

• Strengthened community-law enforcement relations through collaborative efforts.

• Addressed health disparities with impactful, targeted initiatives.

Executive committee members are: Debra Caise, Eloise Edwards, Carole Franke, Lori Gadbois, Jan Gathing, Jess Gathing, Jeanette Jones and Arlene Mitchell Pace.

The Kankakee County Branch of the NAACP remains committed to ensuring equality and justice for all, it said in the news release. Through advocacy and action, the branch will continue “to build bridges and empower the community.”