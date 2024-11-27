Wilmington's Gemini Giant to return in time for Christmas celebrations

After more than 60 years of looking over Historic Route 66 in Wilmington, the iconic Gemini Giant will return to duty in time for the city’s Christmas celebrations.

The Gemini Giant Homecoming will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, with the official ribbon cutting at 2 p.m., at South Island Park, 201 Bridge Street in Wilmington, where the towering 30-foot-tall statue will be resurrected at a new roadside attraction.

The Route 66 Band, Route 66 Mobile Diner and Route 66 Memorabilia will be onsite, with the nearby downtown Christmas festivities also kicking off at 2 p.m.

The Gemini Giant had stood watch over The Launching Pad Drive-In since 1965 until the business closed and the most recent owner put the Gemini Man and its trademark rights up for auction in March.

The Joliet Area Historical Museum placed the winning bid of $275,000, made possible through a grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, after residents, officials and the local VFW Post 5422 sprung into action to find a way to save the town’s iconic green statue.

The giant was then donated by the society back to the city of Wilmington, and, guided by the technical expertise of the <a href="https://www.americangiantsmuseum.com" target="_blank">American Giants Museum</a>, out of Atlanta, Ill., was carefully taken down and transported offsite for storage and restoration.

Now, starting Saturday, he will greet travelers for years to come from South Island Park, which sits directly along Historic Route 66 about a half mile from the original location, adjacent to the city’s downtown and along the Kankakee River National Water Trail.

“Over the last six months, the city has been working on preparing a site worthy of one of Route 66’s most iconic and photographed stops,” Mayor Ben Dietz wrote in a press release. “I cannot wait for the Gemini Giant to see what Wilmington has created for him.”

Dietz said he’s excited for the community and visitors alike to experience the Gemini Giant in its new location, which features a new parking lot, a walking trail around the display, a Route 66 monument, a digital welcome sign and native landscaping.

Plans are in place to continue to enhance the area next year with new entrances to the island parks, additional amenities and a kayak launch, Dietz said.

The Gemini Giant’s homecoming also marks an important milestone for Route 66, the Mayor’s press release stated.

Entering into the Route’s 99th year, the homecoming will be the first Centennial Certified Route 66 event.

“Having the backing and full support of the federal Route 66 Centennial Commission is truly an honor, and I know the Gemini Giant is up to the task of leaving a lasting impression on all those that get to see him,” Dietz said. “I am beyond excited for Wilmington to once again have the Gemini Giant on display for everyone to enjoy.”

<strong>CHRISTMAS CELEBRATIONS</strong>

Just a quarter-mile east from the Gemini Giant’s new home, downtown Wilmington will be bustling with holiday cheer as the Wilmington Park District’s Christkindl Market runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday.

The market, hosted in the downtown parking lot along North Water Street, features over 30 vendors as well as food trucks and treats with businesses staying open late for shopping. A Kids Corner will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. next to The Scoop on Jackson Street.

At 5 p.m., the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will step off with the theme “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

The parade will be followed by the Downtown Tree Lighting at 5:45 p.m. and Santa Claus and the Grinch will be available for photos at 6 p.m. at Claire’s Corner at North Water Street and Illinois Route 53.