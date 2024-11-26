Annual Lion Wreathing, Tree Lighting Ceremony set for downtown Kankakee

A festive evening to kick off the holiday season is coming to downtown Kankakee.

The 18th annual Lion Wreathing and Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place from 5:30 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The event will kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library and will feature remarks from Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis, followed by the traditional wreathing of the lions.

A raffle at the library will give two lucky children the chance to help Mayor Curtis place the wreaths.

Guests can then head over to the Harold and Jean Miner Festival Square where there will be musical entertainment and the lighting of the city's Christmas tree.

This year’s tree lighting will showcase a brand new 30-foot tree with over 1,200 ornaments in front of the Kankakee Depot fountain, along with the decorated live evergreen tree.

Giant decorative presents are a new addition to the living tree this year, as well.

The entire Depot will be adorned with thousands of lights in anticipation of a new light show.

Guests will also have the opportunity to take photos with Santa, two of Santa’s live reindeer and costumed characters all while enjoying cookies and hot chocolate.

The reindeer are a new addition to this year’s event, which is free to attend and all ages are welcome.

For more information, contact srobinson@lions-online.org or call the Kankakee Public Library at 815-939-4564.