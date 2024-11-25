County Highway 9 construction could begin in spring

MANTENO — At Thursday’s Highways and Waterways committee meeting Kankakee County Engineer Greg Heiden gave an update on the progress of the reconstruction of County Highway 9 (9000N Road) in Manteno.

The road will be widened from just west of the Interstate 57 interchange to just east of U.S. Route 45-52. The project, which has been in the works since 2008, will cost $9.6 for the reconstruction for the approximate one-mile stretch.

Heiden said he recently got in touch with the Illinois Department of Transportation, and IDOT had no glaring errors with the paperwork on the project, which includes several separate parcels of land.

“It may be a minor typographical change that needs to be made, which case then we’re going to probably be on on board for a January [bid] letting,” he said.

Heiden added that the county is still dealing with the relocation of utilities along the stretch of road.

“We’re in touch with them, and we’re close on ComEd and Nicor, and Aqua is a little bit further out,” he said. “They want to meet the next in the couple weeks. And then we still have Kinder Morgan out there that we need to encase the pipeline. They’re a bigger deal. They’re out of state, and they’re a bigger operation. They don’t exactly follow our timeline, so I have to keep hitting them over the head to get their attention.”

A January bid-letting would be good, Heiden said, adding that construction could start in the spring of 2025, provided the utilities are out of the way.

“We really can’t work until the utilities are relocated,” Heiden said.

IDOT announced in May that Kankakee County was awarded $2.9 million to help rebuild and modernize County Highway 9.

The project consists of building one lane in each direction with a center turn lane, shoulders and a traffic signal at Spruce Street, which will lead to the new Gotion factory entrance at Spruce Street. A shared bicycle and pedestrian path will be included as well along the highway.

It will be a three-lane suburban cross section with two paved shoulders.

“[They] are wide enough to be converted into lanes at a later date if traffic warrants that,” Heiden said.

Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager, said the whole corridor of the highway will be done in staged fashion to allow for access during construction.

Heiden added that if construction starts next year, it won’t be finished until 2026.

“The important thing to remember is the working calendar for construction companies start after the utility relocates their lines,” Wilson said.

<strong>BRIDGE OVER I-57</strong>

The County Highway 9 bridge over I-57 at the 322 interchange is also scheduled to be replaced. Wilson said it’s in the multi-year plan for 2026, so it likely won’t start until the highway construction is finished.

Similar to the County Highway 9 construction, the bridge will be replaced in stage construction to keep one lane of traffic open through the duration of the project. Utilizing stage construction, adds to the time needed to complete the project.