What's love got to do with it; one family's story

HERSCHER — Let’s talk about love.

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines love as “strong affection for another arising out of kinship or personal ties.”

When 16-year-old Cooper Walters was asked if he knew what love was prior to Oct. 4, he said, “I thought I knew what it was.”

On Oct. 4, Cooper went to the Kankakee County Courthouse with his mom, Haven (Poppie) Walters, and stepdad, Timothy Walters, to make his adoption to Tim official.

The Herscher High School junior was greeted by approximately 50 family members, including his sister, Callie, teammates and friends.

“I know love now is a lot different in many ways,” Cooper said, recalling the monumental moment Kankakee County Associate Judge Imani Drew made the adoption official.

Moms really do know how to make a lifetime memory.

“I wanted him to know what love is and the people who love him and are there for him,” Haven said. “I talked to two of his friends and asked them to be there. Well, they told some people and it caught on like wildfire in the number of well wishers.”

Cooper said Oct. 4 was a bittersweet day as well.

“There were a lot of emotions that day. I was glad to get it over,” Cooper explained.

Earlier this year, Cooper’s biological father through his attorney got in touch with Haven’s attorney — Jeff Godin — to discuss relinquishing his parental rights.

Since 2010 Haven and the biological dad have been in and out of family court in regards to Cooper’s upbringing.

Weekend visitations. Vacations. Extending visiting times. Some things that make for bad situations for children.

Haven and Tim talked to Cooper about Tim adopting him.

“Tim said he didn’t need a paper to tell him Cooper was his son,” Haven explained.

Haven and Tim are also on a journey discovering the definition of “love.” The couple are on their second time as husband and wife.

They married in 2001, but divorced in 2006. In 2010, they reunited and remarried.

In between the time apart, Haven became pregnant with Cooper.

Shortly thereafter, she and Tim fell in love again.

“Tim has known Cooper since he was 18 months old,” Haven said. “He has always thought of Cooper as his son.”

The last time Cooper spent time with his biological father was a camping trip. After he was dropped off, he had no other communication with him.

Haven said the news hit Cooper hard when she and Tim told him. Cooper said it hurt. He had anger.

After thinking it over, Cooper said he wanted to go through the adoption process.

Godin filed the necessary court documents in August, which then brought everyone to Oct. 4.

“Once Tim saw all the people who were there for Cooper, he was overcome,” Haven said. “He understood why Cooper did what he did with the adoption.”

It was his act of love.

National Adoption Month is about spreading awareness. It is a month to encourage others to learn about adoption, to hold adoption related events and to acknowledge the people in this country whose lives have been impacted by adoption. The mission of National Adoption Month is to celebrate the families who have grown through adoption, and to recognize the many children who are still waiting for forever families.

<strong>Why do we celebrate National Adoption Month?</strong>

Overall, we celebrate National Adoption Month to shine a national spotlight light on adoption. More specifically, we celebrate to:

• Honor families that have grown through adoption.

• Recognize the hundreds of thousands of children waiting for permanent families.

• Spread awareness of adoption.

• Advocate for the wellbeing and future of children in foster care.

• Encourage our neighborhoods, communities, cities and states to take a stand.

• Ask our businesses and companies to support adoption.

• Provide everyone with the opportunity to get involved.

Source: adoptionnetwork.com

For more information about becoming an adoptive parent in Illinois, visit <a href="http://dcfs.illinois.gov" target="_blank">dcfs.illinois.gov</a> and click on “Loving Homes” then on “Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent.”