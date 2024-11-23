Dredging of river at Aroma Park slowed by another permit request

KANKAKEE — At times when a project is dependent upon multiple government agencies, the process can hit snags or be slowed by permit requests.

That’s the case with the dredging of the Kankakee River at the boat launch at Potawatomi Park in Aroma Park. The project, paid for by a state grant, was first announced in September of 2022.

“I’m still hopeful we can dredge before the end of the year,” said Ben Wilson, the county’s transportation and development division manager, at Thursday’s Kankakee County Board Highways & Waterways committee meeting.

The days on the 2024 calendar are dwindling, however.

The county board unanimously approved the low bidder, JS McCullough Excavating, of Coatesville, Ind., at its October meeting for the dredging. JS McCullough Excavating’s bid was $712,650.

Part of the project includes the trucking of the sand/sediment that is removed to the Illinois State Rifle Association Range in Bonfield, which has agreed to accept the sand. It will be used in the range’s berm.

A temporary gravel road will have to be constructed at the disposal site, and because that entails land disturbance, a stormwater permit is required.

Wilson said needed permits to actually remove the sand and sediment at the boat launch are in hand. It’s the disposal of the sand and sediment for which a stormwater permit is needed at the disposal site.

“We reached out to a local engineering firm to provide us a proposal for the work. We’ve received that proposal, and we’re reviewing it now in order to satisfy the county ordinance, as we are stewards of stormwater,” Wilson said.

Wilson added that it will take approximately 30 to 45 days on the permitting process. The county will be issuing the stormwater permit.

“That’s helpful,” Wilson said. “We can turn it around quickly as it’s our permit.”

County board member John Fetherling said it’s important to do the dredging this year, so it won’t affect the spawning of fish in the Kankakee River this spring.

Wilson said the next step is issuing a notice of award to the contractor and scheduling the construction conference soon.

That conference will include Christopher Burke Engineering, of Indianapolis, which has been contracted to oversee the project. The conference will go over details, including what paths the trucks will take, what the de-watering details and what the site will look like.

“It’s all part of the process,” Wilson said. “It’s all good science as far as getting the work done. But I just always feel like when we do construction, it takes a little bit longer than we want it to.”

The entire project is being funded by $1 million secured from the state by State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex. It’s estimated that 9,500 cubic yards of sand/sediment will be removed from the river at the Aroma Park boat ramp.

The dredging project will remove sand from the river directly in front of the ramp that’s in Potawatomi Park to allow for access by emergency responders and for recreational boating.