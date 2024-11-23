Bringing faith into business world

KANKAKEE — As a young man, he cut corners. He was a thief.

“I liked nice stuff,” Mark Larocca said. “The problem was I didn’t like paying for it.”

Larocca is reformed now. Financially solid after selling his insurance business, he spends his time counseling major business leaders in ways they can bring their faith into the business world.

Larocca was the keynote speaker Thursday at the 41st annual Community Leaders Prayer Breakfast.

The interfaith effort brought 165 people together at the Kankakee Country Club, with executives, ministers and elected officials offering prayers for different professions in the community.

Larocca is a leader in a group called C12. That program pulls together Christian business owners, who qualify by having at least 10 employees and $2 million in annual sales. The group is global in scope. Larocca both teaches at a monthly meeting and has day-long coaching sessions.

His path to conversion wasn’t easy. He was, he told the audience, “A kid from the Heights.” He meant Chicago Heights. When Mark was still a youngster, his dad, a fourth generation Italian-American, moved the family to more upscale Flossmoor in Cook County

Larocca recognized immediately that people in Flossmoor had nicer belongings. He set about acquiring them — at a young age.

“I scaled lemonade stands before second grade,” he said.

He stole his first bicycle.

Yet it was not that he wasn’t a hard worker. He mowed lawns. He delivered papers.

As an adult he moved into business, acquiring such unflattering nicknames as Marco Sparko, The Hammer, Premium Pirate and the Markanator.

He was in the motorcycle business and figured out how to steal motorcycles. He was pulled over and arrested. His dad came to get him and didn’t speak a word.

Larocca came up with other schemes. He sold generators on the “pay me later plan.” He realized that Sears had a lot of returns it didn’t want to bother putting back on the shelves. He sold those overseas in Saudi Arabia.

“I made money,” he said. “My goal was to be the Walmart of closeouts in the Middle East.”

He was in insurance, in a corner of the business most people would never know about. He insured accounts receivable and large shipments. He was, he said, clever in the ways of “taking a tenth here and a tenth there.”

But his life changed. He was confronted by a business partner. His wife, Kristin, convinced him that it would be a good idea to raise their children in the church. The couple has been married 34 years and the parents of two.

But it was in 2016, when Larocca was driving his Corvette that he had his conversion. He was, he said, “so digested with himself.”

His life had to change. He would no longer be the Markanator.

The Laroccas are members of Faith Bible church in Valparaiso, Ind.

He knows now, he explained, that money isn’t everything. He encouraged the audience to reflect on their lives. He said that act of submitting to Christ is not easy, especially for men.

Before he sold his insurance business, he had grown it into 14 states.

Larocca joined a long list of speakers over the years that has included Mike Singletary of the Chicago Bears, astronaut Charley Duke and H. Wayne Huizenga.

There were many other messages Thursday. Kankakee Mayor Chris Curtis welcomed the crowd. He told them to cherish the right to worship.

“Do not take it for granted,” he said.

Felix Simpkins, chaplain for Uplifted Care, prayed for community and churches. Jorge Bonilla, a leadership coach, led prayers for youth and education. Michael Boyd, president of Kankakee Community College, read from the Old Testament. Madison Atkinson, of FastSigns, read from the New Testament. Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Yvonne Chalfant, a consultant, prayed for leaders in business and government. The world is changing at breakneck speed, she said, and wisdom is needed.

Matt McBurnie, one of the organizers of the prayer breakfast, said it is an annual time to “push the pause button and listen to your heart.”