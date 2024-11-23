Ascension St. Mary earns high marks

KANKAKEE — <a href="https://healthcare.ascension.org/locations/illinois/ilchi/kankakee-ascension-saint-mary" target="_blank">Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee</a> has earned an A Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization focused on advancing patient safety.

This recently earned grade reflects Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee’s creating a safe, reliable environment for every patient, the administration noted.

The Kankakee hospital employs about 775.

Leapfrog assigns grades of A, B, C, D, or F to hospitals nationwide based on more than 30 safety performance metrics, including prevention of accidents, errors, infections, and other preventable incidents.

The following Ascension Illinois hospitals also received A grades from Leapfrog:

Ascension Resurrection, of Chicago; and (Chicago)

<ul><li>Ascension Saint Francis, of Evanston.</li></ul>

“We are honored again to be recognized by Leapfrog and incredibly proud of the safe, compassionate care provided by our physicians and staff to the Kankakee community, which underscores the dedication and skill of our caregivers who prioritize safe, compassionate care for all,” said Dr. Kalisha Hill, chief medical officer, Ascension Saint Mary Kankakee.

”This recognition exemplifies our extraordinary team’s commitment to live out our mission every day,” said Otis Story Sr., president of Saint Mary Kankakee.

The Kankakee hospital is set for a major change. The West Court Street-based hospital will become part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare. At that point, St. Mary’s will no longer be a Catholic hospital, nor will it maintain not-for-profit status.

The acquisition of St. Mary’s by Prime is expected to be finalized within the first quarter of 2025.

In addition to St. Mary’s, Prime also stated it would purchase Ascension St. Joseph in Joliet, among others.

When the pending acquisition was announced, Prime leadership stated it intends to hire all existing hospital and care facility staff here, though workers will be asked to reapply for their jobs.

Leapfrog’s Hospital Safety Grade program is a national rating focused exclusively on hospital safety, preventable medical errors, infections and patient injuries. It is peer-reviewed, transparent and available to the public at no cost, with updated grades published twice annually.

For detailed hospital grades and safety tips for patients, visit <a href="https://www.hospitalsafetygrade.org" target="_blank">HospitalSafetyGrade.org</a>.

The Leapfrog Group, founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, is a national nonprofit organization promoting patient safety.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals.

Ascension is one of the nation’s leading non-profit and Catholic health systems.

In Fiscal Year 2024, Ascension provided $2.1 billion in care of persons living in poverty and other community benefit programs. Ascension includes approximately 131,000 associates, 37,000 affiliated providers and 136 hospitals, serving communities in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Within Illinois, Ascension operates 15 hospitals and more than 115 sites of care.

The organization includes more than 4,250 providers, as well as 14,900 associates.