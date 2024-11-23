Aqua gains $11.6M rate hike

Aqua Illinois gained a rate hike, but not the one it had sought.

The Illinois Commerce Commission on Thursday granted the water utility an $11.6-million rate increase in its final order on the process. The increase, however, is about 40% less than the utility applied for.

As of the order, it wasn’t immediately clear how the $11.6 million approved increase would impact customer bills. Aqua sought a $19.2-million increase.

In early August at an ICC hearing at Olivet Nazarene University, there were significant numbers of customers who voiced opposition, often emotionally, to the rate increase.

Citizens Utility Board, a utility watchdog group created by the Illinois Legislature, said the ICC’s ruling was a step in the right direction although it never likes to see water rates go up for Aqua customers.

“We believe that a 9.6% profit rate for shareholders is still too high, but we are pleased that regulators rejected the company’s outrageous 10.8% proposal,” said CUB Executive Director Sarah Moskowitz in a news release.

“And we are encouraged that the ICC shares the concerns of consumer advocates that Aqua’s rate design may unnecessarily shift costs onto residential ratepayers and ordered Aqua to explore more consumer-friendly designs,” Moskowitz said.

If the rate request would’ve been granted in full as filed, an average monthly residential wastewater and water bill would have increased by $29.91 to a total of $152.87, according to a public notice issued by Aqua Illinois.

The estimated bill would vary based on meter size, usage volume and other public charges.

Aqua Illinois said in a news release that its top priority is delivering reliable water and wastewater services to its customers across the state.

“In the six years since our last rate increase, we made significant upgrades to water and wastewater facilities and infrastructure across Illinois,” said Areca Van Mill, an Aqua spokeswoman on the final order. “This rate decision highlights Aqua’s commitment to aggressively invest in infrastructure to improve service and reliability for our customers.

“… We are also committed to ensuring service to customers facing financial challenges. We know that rate increases can be difficult for some of our customers, and Aqua is committed to helping ease that burden. We work to help customers with their bills through payment arrangements and Customer Assistance Programs.”

Customers seeking financial assistance can call 877-987-2782 or visit the website, <a href="http" target="_blank">aquawater.com/customers/customer-assistance-programs/il-low-income.php</a>.

“Aqua Illinois appreciates the partnership, as we work together to make improvements in our local communities for generations to come,” Van Mill said.

The ICC’s final order approved a 9.6% Return on Equity (profit rate), down form the 10.8% ROE that the company proposed when it filed for a $20.4-million rate hike in January 2024.

ICC Chairman Doug Scott said the ICC approved Aqua’s proposed “rate design” — how the company spreads out costs over its residential, commercial and industrial customers — but added the Illinois Attorney General raised legitimate concerns that the utility was unnecessarily shifting costs on residential customers.

Aqua serves about 273,000 customers in central and northern Illinois.

Aqua Illinois serves portions of 14 Illinois counties including Kankakee, Will, Vermilion, Cook and DuPage. In Kankakee County, Aqua serves Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais, Manteno, Aroma Park, Grant Park, Limestone and Sun River Terrace.

The company also serves portions of the township of Kankakee, Aroma, Bourbonnais, Limestone, Otto, Rockville, St. Anne, Sumner, Yellowhead, Ganeer and Manteno.

The ICC ordered Aqua to develop and review alternatives to its current rate structure and required Aqua to file an alternative rate design by Jan. 1, 2027, or at its next rate case, whichever comes sooner, in conjunction with its preferred rate design.

Aqua is required to also file a comparative analysis of the two rate designs.

Also, under the final order, starting on July 1, 2025, eligible Aqua customers whose incomes are at or below 150% of the Federal Poverty Level will be able to receive a 70% discount on all base volumetric charges as a part of the newly approve low-income discount rate.

CUB called the ICC’s final order a step forward reining in a utility that was the subject of intense criticism for high rates and poor water quality from customers who attended ICC public forums this summer.