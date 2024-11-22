ISP investigates Larry Power Road bridge incident

BOURBONNAIS — Illinois State Police are investigating a Friday incident where a person jumped from Larry Power Bridge onto Interstate 57.

According to ISP, troopers responded to the bridge at approximately 11:42 a.m. for the report of a subject experiencing a mental health crisis.

The person jumped from the bridge onto the northbound lanes of I-57, ISP said.

The subject was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Local authorities said the male subject was transferred to a hospital in the Chicagoland area.

I-57 was closed for approximately 15 minutes.

There is no further information at this time, ISP said.