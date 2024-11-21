Ivy files as Independent

KANKAKEE — While there will not be a Feb. 25 primary election in Kankakee’s 6th Ward, there may be a contest in the April municipal election.

Deborah Ivy, 59, of 935 S. Wildwood Ave., filed nominating papers on Monday to run as an Independent candidate for the April 1 election.

She will oppose Alderwoman Kelly Johnson, a Democrat first-term council member who was elected in 2021.

Prior to Johnson’s election, this 6th Ward seat had been held by Mayor Chris Curtis. The other representative for the 6th Ward is Mike Cobbs.

The 6th Ward generally includes a significant portion of the city’s Riverview area.

Ivy had sought to run against Johnson in the February primary, but her nominating papers turned into the Kankakee City Clerk’s office were challenged by Johnson’s husband, Brian Hiatt.

Before a hearing before the three-member Kankakee Electoral Board could take place, Ivy withdrew the documents she had submitted to run for the office.

The nominating papers Ivy submitted to the clerk’s office on Monday are still open for challenge. Anyone seeking to challenge those documents has until Monday to file an objection.